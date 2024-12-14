Saturday Night's Main Event returns this weekend, marking the first time in nearly two decades WWE has revived their classic program. Never a weekly program, Saturday Night's Main Event aired on NBC at various times of the year from 1985 to 1992 and was revived for a brief run starting in 2006.

Saturday's card is built like a major WWE premium live event, with four championship matches as well as a grudge match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. The headliner sees Cody Rhodes looking to defend his undisputed WWE championship against longtime friend turned bitter rival Kevin Owens.

World heavyweight champion Gunther will have to fend off two challengers in a triple threat match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The former allies turned rivals have been at each other's throats for months since Balor cost Priest the title at SummerSlam and prevented him from regaining the title at Survivor Series. Plus, women's world champion Liv Morgan defends her crown against No. 1 contender Iyo Sky.

The first women's United States champion will also be crowned on Saturday night when Chelsea Green takes on Michin after both advanced through the tournament to determine a titleholder.

Let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts are picking to win each match, which airs live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

If WWE wants to make Saturday Night's Main Event a can't miss show, booking a title change in the marquee match sets the right tone. It's also the more interesting creative direction. But I don't think the promotion is ready to part ways with their appointed leading man. Rhodes oozes the throwback feel of this event and this card is very much built around him. Besides, there are still feuds we need to see Rhodes in before he's dethroned. Pick: Cody Rhodes retains the title -- Shakiel Mahjouri

I expect WWE has Rhodes retain in a classic Saturday Night's Main Event "babyface goes over" move. But it would be so much more interesting to have Owens win the belt and extend the feud out a little bit. Rhodes can always regain the title in the months before WrestleMania for whatever they have planned, but the issues with Owens have been about the only time I've found Rhodes' run with the belt interesting in quite a while. Owens winning puts Rhodes back on the chase where he's more interesting. For that reason, despite feeling fairly certain Rhodes will get the win, I'm going to pick Owens anyway. Pick: Kevin Owens wins the title -- Brent Brookhouse

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Adding Priest to the match makes sense as all three men have issues with each other. The crowd also is far more into Priest when he's involved with Gunther than any other time, so a little bit of extra heat is a good thing. There doesn't seem to be any chance Gunther is leaving without the title. Priest regaining the belt makes little sense, and while Balor is a fantastic wrestler, he just isn't really positioned to be world champion. Add in that the power struggle between Balor and Liv Morgan is a central storyline on Raw and a Balor loss only strengthens that dynamic and Gunther retaining seems to be the only play. Pick: Gunther retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Sky has been lights out as of late and I would love to see her get another run as champion. There are just too many things for Morgan still to do as champion, including finally blowing off her long feud with Rhea Ripley. There's not much more reasoning needed for why Morgan will retain on Saturday night. Pick: Liv Morgan retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

I'm all in on Chelsea Green. She is a fantastic "sports entertainer" in the best use of the phrase. Green has been consistently entertaining and is a great choice for the first woman to hold a new midcard title. A heel champion like Green just sets up so many fun possibilities moving forward that it seems like the exact correct play. Pick: Green defeats Michin to win the title -- Brookhouse

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

McIntyre did the best work of his career against CM Punk. But like most of his major feuds in the last few years, he lost. It's time WWE rewards McIntyre's hard work with a strong winning streak. Zayn is nearly bulletproof thanks to his beloved underdog status. McIntyre needs to get his hand raised in his first match since losing in Hell in a Cell. Pick: Drew McIntyre wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)