WWE Saturday Night's Main Event returns to primetime. World heavyweight champion Gunther, undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and women's world champ Rhea Ripley are all present for the second edition of the modern era.

Saturday Night's Main Event was revived in December after a 16-year absence from WWE programming. The revival is part of a quarterly deal between WWE and NBC to bring the show to prime time. This weekend's main event is expected to be Jey Uso challenging "The Ring General" Gunther for the world heavyweight title. Uso's relatives Jacob Fatu and Nia Jax are also on the card.

Also featured on Saturday night is a contract signing between Rhodes and title challenger Kevin Owens. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced an addendum that needs signing ahead of their ladder match at the Royal Rumble. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will mediate the contract signing. Michaels will also collect the undisputed WWE and retired Winged Eagle titles at stake.

Look below at the confirmed Saturday Night's Main Event matches. Saturday Night's Main Event airs live on NBC and Peacock on Jan. 25 with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: The build to this world title program is straightforward. Uso challenged Gunther and Gunther accepted. Gunther repeatedly downplayed Uso's merits as a title challenger, but Uso sent Gunther reeling during a brawl on the Jan. 20 episode of WWE Raw.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus: Sheamus is a surefire WWE Hall of Famer, but there's one accolade hanging over his head. Sheamus has never won the intercontinental title and has fallen short for years. Breakker suggested it's time for Sheamus to retire, but "The Celtic Warrior" has no intention to do so before collecting his final prize.

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu: Strowman crossed paths with The Bloodline soon after returning from injury. Strowman has loosely aligned himself with LA Knight and Sami Zayn to take on The Bloodline. At Saturday Night's Main Event, behemoths Strowman and Fatu battle.

Women's World Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax: Jax attacked Ripley at the beginning of Monday Night Raw on Jan. 20. Ripley bounced back later that night and put hands on her rival. A fighting champion, Ripley challenged Jax with Ripley's title on the line.