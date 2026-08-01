WWE SummerSlam 2026 card: Complete list of matches for Night 1 on Saturday, Night 2 on Sunday

It's time for WWE SummerSlam. One of WWE's traditional "Big Four" events, SummerSlam has been known over the years as an event where wrestling takes center stage, compared to the more "casual friendly" approach of WrestleMania. This year's SummerSlam promises some of that same action with matches including Oba Femi meeting Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes and former Shield teammates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns renewing their storied rivalry with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Plus, for the first time on the main roster, an interim title will be at stake. Five women will look to climb the ladder and retrieve the Interim WWE Women's Championship when Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green and Lash Legend battle it out. The winner will take on the injured champion, Rhea Ripley, at a later date.

Another high-interest match this weekend sees a new No. 1 contender for the men's WWE Championship crowned as Sami Zayn takes on Finn Balor. And SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis makes his in-ring debut for WWE when he faces Gunther. It marks Aldis' first match in over three years.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 predictions: Card breakdown with picks for Night 1, Night 2 matches Shakiel Mahjouri

The action goes down over two nights, Aug. 1 and 2, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. WWE has revealed the two-night split for SummerSlam, and you can find the cards for Saturday and Sunday below. Check out a full guide for where to watch WWE SummerSlam with start time information and much more.

2026 WWE SummerSlam card

Night 1 on Saturday

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell)

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & The Usos) vs. LA Knight, Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa

The Bella Twins & Paige vs. Fatal Influence

Night 2 on Sunday

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Interim WWE Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend (Ladder Match)

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (No. 1 Contendership for WWE Championship)

Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio (Human Monies on a Pole)