Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season features 14 Sunday matchups, and NFL bettors are looking for score predictions they can work off of to form spread, total, money-line and prop picks ahead of a massive Week 2 slate. Some notable NFL spreads on the Week 2 NFL schedule include Bengals vs. Texans (-2.5, 46.5), Steelers vs. Patriots (-4.5, 41.5), Colts vs. Chiefs (-6.5, 46.5) on Sunday night and Giants vs. Rams (-7, 47.5) on Monday. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The highest total on the NFL odds board on Sunday is 50.5 in Commanders vs. Cowboys in a key NFC East matchup. Meanwhile, the lowest is 39.5 in Eagles vs. Titans after both teams struggling offensively in Week. Before making any Week 2 NFL picks on those games or others, be sure to see the exact Week 2 NFL score predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and has seen strong returns at their best sports betting app.

Now, the model has simulated every Week 2 game 10,000 times. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

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Top Week 2 NFL picks

The model has looked at every Week 2 matchup and is predicting that the Houston Texans beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-21 in a 1 p.m. ET matchup at Reliant Stadium in Houston. That makes the Texans (-2.5) on betting apps the pick against the spread 56% of the time, while the Over 46.5 hits 52% of the time.

Houston had a strong offensive performance in Week 1, putting up 31 points against the Bills, and the model is calling for more of that in this matchup. C.J. Stroud is projected to throw for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns with Nico Collins leading the way with nearly 80 yards of receiving. David Montgomery is projected to lead Houston rushers with 65 yards.

The defense, meanwhile, struggled against Buffalo, giving up 36 points. The model is projecting a better effort against Cincinnati, holding a dangerous offense to just three touchdowns in the projections. See the model's other Week 2 NFL score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 NFL score predictions

In addition, the model has locked in exact score predictions for every other matchup. It's also calling for an underdog to pull off a shocking upset. Nailing these results is key to making profitable Week 2 NFL picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins each Week 2 NFL game, and which underdog pulls off a shocking upset? Visit SportsLine now to get the model's NFL Week 2 score predictions, all from the model on a 53-39 roll on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.