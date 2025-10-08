Wednesday marks the eve of NFL Week 6 officially beginning as the Giants and Eagles will clash in New York. Not only does Thursday Night Football make for the ideal time to use the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS but Wednesday also sees several other sports in action. A couple of MLB teams can punch their tickets to the LCS with victories, while the WNBA Finals resumes with Game 3. You can wager on NFL player props, make MLB predictions or WNBA bets on many of the best DFS apps, such as Betr. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Wednesday, October 8

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for October 8

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

SP Aaron Nola, Phillies, 4.5 hits allowed - More

In his lone start versus the Dodgers this season, Nola gave up seven hits over six innings pitched. The veteran is coming off, by far, the worst season of his 11-year career as he had a 6.01 ERA across 94.1 innings and gave up a career-high of 9.4 hits per nine innings. Select it at Betr:

RB Saquon Barkley, Eagles, 86.5 rushing yards - More

While playing on a Thursday would normally be a concern for any running back, Barkley is actually well-rested after having just six carries and nine touches on Sunday. The last time he faced the Giants, he ran wild versus his former team, racking up 176 rushing yards, which is the third-most of his NFL career. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Jaxson Dart, Giants, 177.5 passing yards - Less

The rookie has looked more comfortable using his legs than his arm and is averaging just 156.5 passing yards across his two starts. He should have his hands full versus a Philadelphia defense which won't be happy after losing its first game of the year, and it's a pass defense which ranks second-best in the NFL in allowing just a 58% completion rate. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 10x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.