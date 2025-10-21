NBA Opening Night takes place on Tuesday with Rockets vs. Thunder followed by Lakers vs. Warriors. Many hoops fans will flock to the best DFS apps to make NBA predictions, but you can also look ahead to the start of NFL Week 8 and Thursday Night Football. The latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code would allow you to make NFL player props in the Chargers vs. Vikings matchup or on the NBA contests. Additionally, this Pick6 promotion enables you to wager on the World Series, which begins on Friday between the Dodgers and Blue Jays. The Pick6 promotion gives new users $50 in bonus picks after a $5 bet. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

How to claim the Pick6 promotion on Tuesday, October 21

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Pick6 promo.

1. Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here.

2. Sign up for Pick6 through the promotion offer on the app or website by entering your name, email, and payment information. Make sure you are of legal age in a state where Pick6 operates.

3. Make a deposit of at least $5 and submit an entry of at least $5.

4. Pick6 will issue five $10 entry slips as bonus picks.

Get started here:

Best Pick6 picks for NFL Week 8

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers, 252.5 passing yards - Less



Herbert has to face one of the league's best pass defenses in the Vikings, who rank No. 7 in the league, allowing just 184 passing yards per game. A big reason for the Vikings' success is their pass rush. Minnesota is third in both sack percentage and hurry percentage, so Herbert having limited time in the pocket has the model projecting he has fewer than 252.5 passing yards. Select it at Pick6:

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 79.5 receiving yards - More

Jefferson's 95.9 receiving yards per game over his career is the highest in NFL history, and he's not that far with this year's stats. He's putting up 88 receiving yards per game, which is fourth-best in the league, and the return of Jordan Addison from suspension has lessened some of the double teams Jefferson has seen. In the last three games alongside Addison, Jefferson is averaging 109.3 receiving yards. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

WR Keenan Allen, Chargers, 0.5 rushing + receiving TDs - More (1.3x)

The veteran has never been a huge redzone threat, but he's scoring touchdowns at the highest rate of his career this season. Allen has four scores, putting him on pace for 10 for the season after he's never had more than eight TDs in a year. Minnesota just allowed three receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts in Week 7, and each of the last five offensive TDs that the Vikings have allowed have come via the pass. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of around 7.3x.

With the 2025 NFL season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on DraftKings Pick6.