The Week 7 NFL schedule kicks off with an AFC North rivalry game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football,' offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The Steelers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are riding a three-game winning streak and coming off a 23-9 win over the Cleveland Browns, while the Bengals, led by Joe Flacco, are looking to bounce back from a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers and snap a four-game losing streak. The 2025 MLB playoffs also continue on Wednesday with Game 4 of the Mariners vs. Blue Jays ALCS series, which Seattle leads 2-1, and Game 3 of the Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS, which Los Angeles leads 2-0. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users at one of the best DFS apps:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Thursday, October 16

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for October 16

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers, 1.5 Passing Touchdowns - more (1.71x)

In 2024 with the Jets, Rodgers passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, finishing with a 90.5 passer rating. In 2025, now leading the Steelers, he has thrown for 1,021 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions, posting a 105.4 passer rating while providing veteran stability to Pittsburgh's offense. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

DK Metcalf, Steelers, 0.5 Rushing + Receiving Touchdowns - more (2.39x)

In 2024, Metcalf hauled in 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per catch as a member of the Seahawks. Through six weeks in 2025 with the Steelers, he's recorded 19 receptions for 356 yards and four touchdowns, providing a big-play threat and averaging an explosive 18.7 yards per catch. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 2.5 Hits + Runs + RBI - More (2.11x)

In 2024, Ohtani batted .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and added 59 stolen bases — becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season. In 2025, as the Dodgers' designated hitter, he slashed .282 with 55 homers, 102 RBI, and a 1.014 OPS, while also making 14 starts on the mound and posting a 2.87 ERA. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 5.37x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay.