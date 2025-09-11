Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with a primetime showdown as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders, setting the stage for an exciting week of action. The season's second full slate of action offers an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Sunday Night Football features the Falcons taking on the Vikings, while other key matchups include the Seahawks vs. Steelers, Bears vs. Lions, and Bills vs. Jets. But all eyes will be on the blockbuster Eagles vs. Chiefs clash, a thrilling rematch of Super Bowl 59 that promises fireworks. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 11

Josh Jacobs, Packers, 89.5 rushing yards - more (2.28x)

Jacobs delivered a standout performance in the 2024 season, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on 301 carries, earning his third Pro Bowl selection. In the 2025 season opener against the Detroit Lions, Jacobs continued his scoring streak, finding the end zone once, though he averaged 3.5 yards per carry on 19 attempts. Over his career, Jacobs has accumulated 6,874 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Jayden Daniels, Commanders, 189.5 passing yards - more (1.77x)

This is a promo prop line offered by ParlayPlay for TNF. Daniels burst onto the NFL scene in 2024 with one of the most remarkable rookie campaigns in recent memory, throwing for 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while compiling a 100.1 passer rating over 17 games. His dual-threat ability also stood out, as he set a rookie quarterback record with 891 rushing yards and added six rushing touchdowns, earning him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors.

Terry McLaurin, Commanders, 79.5 receiving yards - more (3.04x)

Over the course of his career, McLaurin has established himself as a consistent and reliable wide receiver for the Commanders. In the 2024 season, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection for the second time in his career. Over his career, McLaurin has accumulated 462 receptions for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 8.02x.

