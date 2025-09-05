The 2025 NFL Sao Paulo Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers is on Friday, giving plenty of opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season features a stacked slate. In addition to Chiefs vs. Chargers in Sao Paulo on Friday, notable matchups include Seahawks vs. 49ers in a NFC West rivalry game, Broncos vs. Titans in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's first NFL start, and Aaron Rodgers' return to MetLife as the Steelers meet the Jets. This ParlayPlay promo code gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Friday, September 5

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 5

Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 47.5 receiving yards - more (2.05x)

In 2024, Kelce posted 97 receptions for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns, marking career lows in both yardage and scoring while still earning his tenth Pro Bowl selection. Despite the dip in production, he has historically thrived against the Chargers, recording 112 catches for 1,357 yards and 9 touchdowns across 20 career games versus the Chiefs' divisional rival. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Omarion Hampton, Chargers, 49.5 rushing yards - more (1.9x)

Hampton was selected in the first round (No. 22 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chargers. During his college career at North Carolina, the 6'0, 221-pound running back delivered back-to-back 1,500+ yard rushing seasons with 15 touchdowns each year and earned multiple All‑ACC and All‑American honors. With his well-rounded skillset, Hampton projects as a true three-down running back in the NFL. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 1.5 passing touchdowns - more (1.62x)

Mahomes has amassed 32,352 passing yards and 245 touchdown passes over his career, earning a passer rating of 102.1. In the 2024 season, he threw for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions across 16 games with a passer rating of 93.5. Against the Chargers specifically, Mahomes holds a 10-2 regular-season record, with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, showcasing his dominance in this AFC West rivalry. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 5.51x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.