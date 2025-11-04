The NFL's Week 10 slate kicks off with a 'Thursday Night Football' matchup between Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders and Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. The latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100, perfect for betting NFL action. Tuesday's sports schedule also includes more college basketball season openers, NBA and NHL games to consider on the best DFS apps. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Tuesday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best Sleeper Fantasy picks for Raiders-Broncos game

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Tuesday (all picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

RB J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos, 70.5 rushing yards - More (1.78x)

Dobbins has achieved five overs in each of his last five home games, with an average of 82.4 rushing yards per game. In his last home game, a 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 26, he carried 15 times for 111 yards. The SportsLine model projects 86.5 rushing yards, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Sleeper:

WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos, 36.5 receiving yards - Less (1.78x)

Franklin has been falling short when going against a team with a losing record. In each of his last five games against teams under .500, he is averaging 14.6 receiving yards per game. The model projects Franklin will have 21.9 receiving yards, giving this a 4.5 rating.

QB Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders, 19.5 completions - More (1.75x)

Smith has played well against teams with a winning record. In fact, he has gone over his pass completions market in four of his last five games against teams above .500, averaging 24.8 pass completions per game. The model projects 21.5 completions, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.48x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that has gone 45-28 on top-rated picks since the start of 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.