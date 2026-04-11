Saturday's sports schedule features 15 Major League Baseball and 15 NHL games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB games is an American League West Division matchup between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, April 11

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Saturday, April 11

LF Jonny DeLuca, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.8x)

DeLuca hit .333 in 20 games last season for the Rays. He had a 1-for-3 performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, and has a double and a home run in 10 games this season. The SportsLine model projects DeLuca to register 0.6 hits. Pick it at Underdog:

P Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee Brewers, 5.5 strikeouts - Lower (1.07x)

Harrison is facing a Nationals team that doesn't strike out a whole lot. In fact, they are 24th in MLB in strikeouts with 105 in 13 games. The SportsLine model projects Harrison to register 5 strikeouts against the Nationals. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

CF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.09x)

Duran has registered two doubles over his past five games. In 157 games last season, he registered 41 doubles, 13 triples and 16 home runs. The SportsLine model projects Duran will register 1.98 total bases. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.06x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).