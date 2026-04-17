A full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games, along with two NBA Play-In Tournament matchups highlight Friday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB games includes an American League West matchup between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, April 17

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, April 17

P Cameron Schlittler, New York Yankees, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.85x)

Schlittler has gone over his pitcher strikeouts market in nine of his last 10 games against teams with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Schlittler to strike out 6.3 batters, giving this a 4 our of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

2B Jahmai Jones, Detroit Tigers, 0.5 hits - Lower (1.09x)

Jones has gone under his hits market in six of his last 10 games when playing a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Jones to register 0.3 hits, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SS Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds, 0.5 runs scored - Higher (0.78x)

De La Cruz has gone over his hits line in each of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects De La Cruz to register 1.1 hits against the Twins, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.69x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).