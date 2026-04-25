A full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games as well as four NBA playoff and three NHL playoff matchups highlight Saturday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top games include an NBA Eastern Conference Game 4 matchup between the third-seeded New York Knicks and sixth-seeded Atlanta Hawks, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, April 25

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, April 25

3B Bo Bichette, New York Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

When facing teams with a losing record, Bichette has gone over his total base market in four of the last five games. The SportsLine model projects Bichette to register 1.9 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

OF Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres, 1.5 hits - Lower (0.85x)

Merrill has gone under his hits market in each of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Merrill to register 1.1 hits, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RF Aaron Judge, New York Yankees, 0.5 RBI - Higher (1.04x)

Judge has gone over his RBI market in six of his last 10 games when the Yankees are favored with an average of 1 RBI per game. The SportsLine model projects Judge to register 0.7 RBI against the Astros, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.91x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).