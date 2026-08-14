Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NFL preseason, MLB, WNBA and more on Friday, Aug. 14

NFL preseason Week 1 continues with three games on Friday night, including a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. Other items on the sports schedule include 14 Major League Baseball games and two WNBA matchups, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, Aug. 14

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, Aug. 14

1B Luis Garcia, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Garcia has doubled three times in his last three games, including twice in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. The SportsLine model projects Garcia to register 1.96 total bases against the Blue Jays. Pick it at Underdog:

K Wil Lutz, Denver Broncos, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.87x)

Including the postseason, Lutz has made two or more extra points in 12 of his last 19 games. Denver has scored 27 or more points in each of the Broncos' last seven preseason games. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SS Bo Bichette, New York Mets, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.07x).

Bichette has registered seven hits over his last four games, including two doubles and a home run in that stretch. The SportsLine model projects 1.73 total bases against the Nationals. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.35x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).