Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for USA-Paraguary World Cup, MLB, more on Friday, June 12

Two World Cup matches, including Paraguay vs. the United States, as well as 15 Major League Baseball games highlight Friday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the other top events is a battle between American League East contenders when the New York Yankees battle the Toronto Blue Jays, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, June 12

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, June 12

P Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins, 6.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.82x)

Ryan has fallen short of his strikeouts market in 14 of his past 25 games, averaging 5.8 strikeouts over that stretch. The SportsLine model projects 5.9 strikeouts against the Cardinals, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies, 2.5 total bases - Lower (0.87x)

Goodman went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The SportsLine model projects Goodman to register 2.13 total bases against the Athletics. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

OF Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

Chourio has gone over his total bases market in four of the past five games, averaging 3.4 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Chourio to register 1.9 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.91x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).