Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for USA vs. Australia World Cup, more on Friday, June 19

The Friday World Cup schedule is highlighted by USA vs. Australia at 3 p.m. ET as both sides look to clinch their spot in the knockout round with a win. The U.S. Open Round 2 is also underway, and there are 14 MLB contests on the day's slate, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, June 19

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, June 19

Folarin Balogun, USA, 0.5 goals + assists - Higher (1.06x)

SportsLine's Martin Green mentions that USA's forwards "ran Paraguay ragged, and they could cause plenty of problems for Australia on Friday." Christian Pulisic could have plenty of value on a similar line if he's able to play through the calf injury, but Balogun, who scored twice in the opener, might be the safer pick given that there are no injury concerns with him. Pick it at Underdog:

Kenan Yildiz, Turkiye, 0.5 goals + assists - Higher (1.23x)

Per SportsLine's Martin Green: "[Turkiye will] surely play Kenan Yildiz for a full 90 minutes this time, and the team will practice breaking down the deep block that Paraguay will implement." Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Roki Sasaki, Dodgers, 16.5 total outs - Lower (0.88x).

"Even though Roki Sasaki has looked better of late, this is still a high line for the second-year pro," SportsLine's Doug Kralstein said. "He's gone lower on this outs line in 9/12 starts, pitching to a 4.76 ERA (4.37 xERA). Needing 4.02 pitches per plate appearance (14th percentile amongst qualifiers), he'll face an Orioles lineup that's third in that metric, and has the sixth lowest team chase rate." Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.54x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).