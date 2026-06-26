Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Friday, June 26

A full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games and six World Cup matches, including a Group I matchup between unbeaten France and Norway, highlight Friday's sports schedule. Among the key MLB games is a National League Central battle between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, so there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, June 26

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, June 26

FW Romelu Lukaku, Belgium, 0.5 shots on target - Lower (0.84x)

Lukaku has taken three shots, but none on target, through two World Cup games. He has just one goal as a member of the Belgian national team in five career matches. Pick it at Underdog:

P Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates, 7.5 strikeouts - Lower (1.08x)

Skenes had five strikeouts in five innings the first time he faced Cincinnati this season. The SportsLine model projects Skenes to register 6.5 strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds, giving this a 5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

OF Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.86x).

Buxton has hits in 10 of his last 12 games, including five multi-hit performances, as well as four doubles and five homers in that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Buxton to register 2.7 total bases against the Colorado Rockies. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.07x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).