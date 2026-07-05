Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB, more on Sunday, July 5

Sunday's sports slate features two Round of 16 World Cup matchups, including Brazil vs. Norway and Mexico vs. England. Also scheduled are two WNBA contests and a full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, July 5

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, July 5

FW Vinicius Junior, Brazil, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.05x)

Vini Jr. has four goals in four World Cup matches so far. He has registered 15 shots, including 10 on target in that stretch. In a 3-0 win over Scotland on June 24, he scored two goals on eight shots, including five on target. Pick it at Underdog:

P Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins, 6.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.03x)

Ryan has gone over his strikeouts line in each of his last five starts when facing a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Ryan to register 6.5 strikeouts against the New York Yankees, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Ranger Suarez, Boston Red Sox, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.86x).

Suarez has gone over his strikeouts line in four of his last five starts. The SportsLine model projects Suarez to register 5.8 strikeouts against the Los Angeles Angels, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.04x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).