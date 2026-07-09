Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB and more on Thursday, July 9

Thursday's sports slate will be highlighted by one World Cup quarterfinal matchup between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass. There will also be 13 Major League Baseball and three WNBA games, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, July 9

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, July 9

MF Michael Olise, France, 0.5 shots on target - Lower (1.05x)

Olise has not had a shot on target in three of five World Cup matchups, including none in three of the last four. In a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Saturday, he did not register a shot. Pick it at Underdog:

1B Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.88x)

Burleson has gone under his total bases market in each of his last 10 home games against a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Burleson to register 1.2 total bases against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

LF Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x).

Marsh has gone over his total bases market in six of his last 10 games when the Phillies are not favored. The SportsLine model projects Marsh to register 1.9 total bases against the Cincinnati Reds, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.36x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).