Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NHL, MLB, World Cup, more on Thursday, June 11

Two World Cup matches, eight Major League Baseball and one Stanley Cup Final game highlight Thursday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, June 11

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, June 11

RW Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights, 1.5 shots on goal - Higher (0.81x)

Stone has taken three or more shots in each of the last three games in the Stanley Cup Final series, including five in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Carolina. The SportsLine model projects 2.02 shots on goal against the Hurricanes. Pick it at Underdog:

C Jordan Staal, Carolina Hurricanes, 1.5 shots on goal - Higher (0.86x)

Staal has taken two or more shots in all four games of the series. He took four in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights. The SportsLine model projects Staal to register 1.83 shots on goal against the Golden Knights. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Carter Hart, Vegas Golden Knights, 27.5 saves - Lower (0.89x)

Hart has made 25 or fewer saves in three of the four games in the series against Carolina. The SportsLine model projects Hart to make 25 saves against the Hurricanes. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.02x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).