Two NBA playoff, two NHL postseason, four WNBA and 15 Major League Baseball games highlight Sunday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top contests include Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, May 10

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, May 10

PG Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks, 26.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

Brunson has gone over his points market in 16 of his last 25 games when the Knicks have been favored and playing against a middle-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Brunson will score 26.8 points, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SF Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia 76ers, 12.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Oubre has gone over his points market in seven of his past 10 home games when facing a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Oubre will score 13 points, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves, 10.5 rebounds - Higher (1.06x)

Gobert averaged 11 rebounds per game in two regular-season meetings with the Spurs. The SportsLine model projects Gobert to grab 11.8 rebounds against the Spurs, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.06x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).