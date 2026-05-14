Two NHL playoff games, 11 Major League Baseball matchups and the start of the PGA Championship highlight Thursday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is an NHL Eastern Conference Game 5 matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres in a series tied 2-2, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, May 14

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, May 14

SS Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Turner has gone over his total bases market in 15 of his past 25 road games when favored against teams with losing records. The SportsLine model projects 1.7 total bases, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox, 1.5 total hits - Higher (1.04x)

Duran has gone over his total bases market in three of his last five home games against a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects 1.5 total bases, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Ben Brown, Chicago Cubs, 3.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.94x)

The Braves offense is averaging 7.8 strikeouts per game this season. The SportsLine model projects Brown to register 5.3 strikeouts against Atlanta. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.54x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).