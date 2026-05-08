Fifteen Major League Baseball games, along with two NBA playoff and two NHL playoff matchups highlight Friday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top contests include Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, May 8

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, May 8

SF Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers, 16.5 points - Lower (0.88x)

In the last 19 games in which the 76ers were not favored, George failed to exceed his points market. The SportsLine model projects George will score 15.3 points, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

G Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs, 6.5 assists - Higher (1.06x)

Castle has gone over his assists market in eight of his last 10 road games when San Antonio has been favored. The SportsLine model projects Castle to dish out 6.5 assists, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SG Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves, 22.5 points - Lower (1.03x) (questionable, knee)

Edwards has scored 18 points or less in each of his last four playoff games. The SportsLine model projects Edwards to score 20.5 points against the Spurs, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.7x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).