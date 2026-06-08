Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for Spurs-Knicks, MLB, more on Monday, June 8

An abbreviated eight-game Major League Baseball schedule, along with one NBA playoff matchup highlight Monday's sports calendar, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top events is Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, June 8

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, June 8

P Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee Brewers, 6.5 strikeouts - Lower (1.04x)

Harrison has struck out six or fewer batters in three of four road games this season. The SportsLine model projects 6.1 strikeouts vs. the Athletics, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

2B Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.03x)

Arraez has gone over his total bases market in three of his past five games, with an impressive average of 2.6 bases per game during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects 1.6 total bases for Arraez, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

1B Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Diaz has gone over his total bases market in six of his last nine games when the Rays have not been favored and facing a team with a losing record and a top-third defense. The SportsLine model projects Diaz to register 2.0 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 7.31x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).