Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA, more on Saturday, Aug. 1

A full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games as well as two WNBA matchups highlight Saturday's sports calendar. Among the top MLB contests is an intriguing interleague matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Aug. 1

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Aug. 1

1B Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.83x)

Goldschmidt is hitting .250 on the season with 10 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs and 44 RBI. The SportsLine model projects Goldschmidt to register 1.17 total bases. Pick it at Underdog:

LF JJ Bleday, Cincinnati Reds, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.81x)

Bleday entered the weekend with just one hit in his last 16 plate appearances. The model isn't confident he will be able to reverse that trend against Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft. The SportsLine projects 0.94 total bases for Bleday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

CF Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.1x).

Reynolds broke out with a big game against the Reds on Friday night and has had hits in five of the last six games. In 110 games this season, Reynolds is hitting .267 with 26 doubles, two triples, 15 homers and 61 RBI. The SportsLine model projects 1.83 total bases for Reynolds. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.76x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).