Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NFL preseason, MLB, WNBA and more on Saturday, Aug. 15

NFL preseason Week 1 concludes with seven games, including the opening game at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo between the Panthers and Bills. Other items on the sports calendar include a full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games and three WNBA matchups, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Aug. 15

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Aug. 15

K Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.84x)

With a high-powered offense and the excitement of opening up Highmark Stadium, Bass should get plenty of opportunities against the Panthers. Bass, who missed all of last year due to injury, has been a reliable kicker for much of his career, making 264 of 274 (96%) extra points over a five-year span. Pick it at Underdog:

K Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.91x)

Dallas has given Aubrey quite a few opportunities during the preseason in the past. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 21.7 points in three preseason contests. The fourth-year veteran made 47 of 48 extra point tries during last year's regular season. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

K Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.86x).

The Eagles averaged 22.3 points per game a year ago as Elliott connected on 97.6% of his extra points. The veteran enters his 10th season as a member of the Eagles. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.27x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).