Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA, UFC and more on Saturday, Aug. 8

A full slate of 15 Major League Baseball games as well as three WNBA matchups highlight Saturday's sports slate. The Cleveland Guardians battle the Chicago White Sox in a key American League Central matchup, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Aug. 8

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Aug. 8

3B Alex Bregman, Chicago Cubs, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.05x)

Bregman has hits in five consecutive games, including one multiple-hit game. He also has two doubles and one home run during that stretch. The SportsLine model projects Bregman to register 1.62 total bases against the Royals. Pick it at Underdog:

RF Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.09x)

Acuna has gone over his total bases market in seven of his last 11 games when the Braves are favored against a team with a winning record and a top-third defense. The SportsLine model projects 1.6 total bases for Acuna, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

CF Jake Mangum, Pittsburgh Pirates, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.87x).

Mangum has just three hits over his last six games. The SportsLine model projects 0.97 total bases against the New York Mets. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.47x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).