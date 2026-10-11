Even though NFL Week 5 is the first with byes, there are still 11 intriguing contests kicking off on Sunday afternoon. Top games include Packers vs. Bears, Steelers vs. Colts and Seahawks vs. 49ers. With stars like Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, Jonathan Taylor and George Kittle taking the field, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Oct. 11

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Oct. 11

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 236.5 passing yards - Higher (1.87x)

The Bears' defense simply does not travel as it gave up 361 passing yards and 3 touchdowns to Bryce Young on the road in Week 1. Sunday's contest will be just Chicago's second road game, and Love has averaged 275.8 passing yards over five full career games against the Bears, including 323 in last year's playoffs. Pick it at Underdog:

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns, 36.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.87x)

The Jets are giving up 46.8 receiving yards to tight ends this season, but that number's on the rise. They gave up 51 yards to the position in Week 3 and then 78 yards to tight ends in Week 4. Fannin is forecasted to have 44 receiving yards on Sunday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, 89.5 rushing + receiving yards - Lower (1.87x).

Just five teams are allowing fewer rushing yards to opposing running backs than Seattle, as the Seahawks also shut down the passing game. They have the No. 1 pass defense, and McCaffrey is averaging both the second fewest rush attempts per game and receptions per game of his career. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).