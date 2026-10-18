There are 10 intriguing matchups on the Sunday afternoon portion of NFL Week 6, including fierce divisional battles. Browns vs. Ravens, Chiefs vs. Chargers, Colts vs. Titans and more are contests that could have bearing later on the season in who wins their respective division. With stars like Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Jonathan Taylor in action, there are plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $5, get $100 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, Oct. 18

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $5, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, Oct. 18

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens, 89.5 rushing yards - Higher (1.83x)

With Lamar Jackson (ankle) still sidelined, Baltimore will heavily lean on the legs of Derrick Henry versus Cleveland. Henry's averaged 159 rushing yards over his last two games in which Jackson did not play. The model projects him to top 100 yards on the ground on Sunday. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts, 224.5 passing yards - Higher (1.67x)

The Colts face the Titans, who have a solid run defense in ranking fifth in yards per rush allowed. However, Tennessee ranks 26th in net yards per pass attempt allowed as Jones is projected to have 239 passing yards. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, 49.5 receiving yards - Higher (1.76x).

Kansas City is down its top two wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton. Thus, Kelce should be heavily involved in the offensive game plan versus the winless Chargers. He's averaging 61.5 receiving yards per game this season as the model has him clearing this bar by over 20 yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.97x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $5

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are distributed as $10 in bonus entries per day for 10 consecutive days (totaling $100 in bonus entries).

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).