Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for NFL Hall of Fame Game, MLB, more on Thursday, Aug. 6

An 11-game Major League Baseball schedule and three-game WNBA slate highlight Thursday's sports calendar. The NFL Hall of Fame Game is also set between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers from Canton, Ohio, to kick off the 2026 NFL preseason. Among the more intriguing contests is an afternoon MLB makeup matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, Aug. 6

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, Aug. 6

1B Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies, 1.5 total bases - Higher (0.89x)

Harper has been on a roll with five hits in his last seven games, including one double and two home runs. The SportsLine model projects Harper to register 2.0 total bases against the Nationals. Pick it at Underdog:

LF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.85x)

Duran has fallen short in 14 of his last 21 home matchups when favored against a team with a middle-third defense. The SportsLine model projects 1.3 total bases for Duran, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

K Ryan Fitzgerald, Carolina Panthers, 1.5 extra points made - Higher (0.94x).

Fitzgerald kicked at least two extra points in five of his last six games last season. The Cardinals allowed 28.7 points per game a year ago. With many rookies and non-starters playing, both teams are expected to find the end zone at least a couple of times. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.19x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).