Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for MLB, WNBA and more on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Fifteen Major League Baseball and three WNBA games are scheduled for Tuesday. Among the more intriguing matchups include teams battling for a National League wild-card spot when the Philadelphia Phillies battle the St. Louis Cardinals, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, Aug. 11

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, Aug. 11

1B Ben Rice, New York Yankees, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.11x)

Rice has gone over his total bases market in 13 of his last 25 home games when playing a team with a losing record. The SportsLine model projects Rice to register 1.9 total bases, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

3B Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox, 1.5 total bases - Lower (0.85x)

Vargas has gone under his total bases market in four of his last five games when the White Sox were favored. The SportsLine model projects 1.3 total bases for Vargas, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SS Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.12x).

McGonigle has gone over his bases market in four of his last five games when playing against a top-third defense and at home, averaging 2.6 bases per game. The SportsLine model projects 1.5 total bases against the Guardians, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.86x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).