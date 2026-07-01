Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for USA-Bosnia and Herzegovina, more on Wednesday, July 1

The United States takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina at Santa Clara, Calif., in one of three Round of 32 World Cup 2026 knockout stage matchups. There are also 14 Major League Baseball games that highlight Wednesday's sports schedule, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, July 1

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, July 1

FW Christian Pulisic, United States, 1.5 shots on target - Higher (1.27x)

Pulisic will be counted on heavily to help boost the American offense on Wednesday. In the 3-2 loss to Turkiye last Thursday, he took three shots, including two on target. He has six shots and one assist through three World Cup games. Pick it at Underdog:

P Shane Drohan, Milwaukee Brewers, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.8x)

Drohan has gone over his strikeouts market in three of his last five games, with an average of 4.8 strikeouts per game. The SportsLine model projects Drohan to register 5.1 strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.89x).

McClanahan has gone over his pitching market in three of his last five road games, averaging 4.8 strikeouts in that stretch. The SportsLine model projects McClanahan to register five strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.87x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).