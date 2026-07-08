Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for World Cup, MLB and more on Wednesday, July 8

Fifteen Major League Baseball and three WNBA games highlight Wednesday's sports schedule. Among the top matchups include the New York Yankees vs. the Tampa Bay Rays in a key American League East clash, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, July 8

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, July 8

P Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles, 5.5 strikeouts - Lower (0.89x)

Kremer has gone under his strikeouts market in three of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Kremer will register 4.8 strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

P Kyle Harrison, Milwaukee Brewers, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.06x)

Harrison has gone over his strikeouts market in four of his last five games when the Brewers are favored against a team with a winning record. The SportsLine model projects Harrison to register 5.7 strikeouts against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Davis Martin, Chicago White Sox, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.88x).

Martin has gone over his strikeouts market in eight of his past 10 home games, maintaining an average of 5.8 strikeouts per game. The SportsLine model projects Martin to register 4.7 strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.39x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making MLB picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).