With three decisive Game 3s in the Wild Card round and Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football, there are plenty of options to use the newest DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins when online sports betting. The Yankees and Red Sox are two of the biggest names in baseball, and they'll go head-to-head in Game 3 on Thursday, with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET. New York is a -158 favorite, while Boston is a +133 underdog.

The SportsLine model has one of its Thursday best bets on this matchup, but it also has some strong plays on the football action. The model projects the Rams to cover as 8.5-point favorites with the 49ers without quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and other starters as one of its Thursday best bets. It also expects New Mexico State to upset Sam Houston as +114 underdogs in a matchup on CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET to include in Thursday best bets at DraftKings. The model closes the parlay with the Yankees (-158) winning Game 3 to advance in the 2025 MLB playoffs. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code here, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every game 10,000 times. It enters the 2025 MLB playoffs a profitable 34-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks this season. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 35 units of profit. It is also on a sizzling 39-20 run on top-rated NFL picks dating back to 2024 and a profitable 37-24 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its MLB betting, NFL betting and college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Thursday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams (-8.5) vs. 49ers (-110)

New Mexico State (+114) to defeat Sam Houston

Yankees (-158) to defeat the Red Sox

Combining the model's three picks into a Thursday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +560 (risk $100 to win $560). Bet it at DraftKings here:

Rams (-8.5) vs. 49ers (-110)

The 49ers have been ravaged with injuries throughout the season, and with the quick turnaround heading into Thursday Night Football after playing on Sunday, some of their key offensive players won't be on the field tonight. Purdy is the most notable injury, but even as Mac Jones steps in after going 2-0 as a starter this season, he'll be without two key playmakers who aided him in those victories with Jauan Jennings﻿﻿﻿ (ankle/ribs) and Ricky Pearsall﻿﻿﻿ (knee) both out. The 49ers remain without Brandon Aiyuk, who has been on IR all season with a knee injury, leaving Jones with limited options. San Francisco defeated the Saints and Cardinals in one-score victories with Jones, and a road matchup against the 3-1 Rams will be a significantly tougher challenge. The Rams are a blocked field goal away from a 4-0 start as well, and as the significantly healthier team, the model favors Los Angeles for a more comfortable victory. The model projects the Rams to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

New Mexico State (+114) to defeat Sam Houston

The home team has won each of their two meetings over the last two seasons, and that's a trend the model expects to continue on Thursday. New Mexico State defeated Sam Houston, 27-13, in 2023 before falling in this matchup, 31-11, in Texas last year. But Sam Houston is off to an 0-4 start this season, while New Mexico State is 2-2. New Mexico State is one of the most pass-heavy teams in the nation, and the unit can capitalize on Sam Houston's weaknesses with the strategy. Sam Houston ranks 131st of 136 teams in passing yards allowed (321.8 yards per game), while ranking 127th in completion percentage against (70.34%). New Mexico is 28th in the nation in passing yards (274 per game) behind fifth-year quarterback Logan Fife. The Aggies have three different receivers with more than 200 yards this season as well. The model projects an upset on Thursday, with New Mexico State winning in 54% of simulations, projecting strong value at plus-money odds.

Yankees (-158) to defeat the Red Sox

The Yankees were one of the hottest teams in baseball to close the regular season, winning eight straight games and 11 of 12 contests to finish 94-68 on the season. New York finished five games ahead of Boston (89-73) this season, behind the No. 1 offense in baseball (5.21 runs per game). Aaron Judge, the favorite to win the AL MVP, is 4-for-8 this postseason after leading baseball in categories such as batting average (.331) and OPS (1.144). Although both the Yankees and Red Sox are starting rookies, New York has the experience advantage on the mound with Connelly Early, 23, making just his fifth career start for Boston. Yankees starter Cam Schlittler, 24, went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts this year. New York went 50-31 at Yankee Stadium, while Boston was just 41-40 away from Fenway Park. The model expects the Yankees to take advantage of homefield advantage, projecting New York to win in 65% of simulations.

Want more MLB picks and Thursday Night Football picks for Thursday?

You've seen the model's Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for the 2025 MLB postseason, every Week 5 NFL game and every Week 6 college football contest, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Thursday MLB picks from SportsLine expert Bruce Marshall, who is 170-149-3 (+3638) over his last 322 MLB picks. Visit SportsLine to see his MLB best bets.