One should cherish the Week 4 NFL odds and the ability to make NFL bets on 16 games as byes start come Week 5. But before then, the league makes its first trip to London with Colts vs. Commanders, which has Indy favored by 3 points. Also on Sunday are just two divisional contests, with Patriots vs. Bills (-6.5) and Chiefs vs. Raiders (+4.5). However, Monday has a divisional matchup, which doubles as an anniversary game as well. The Saints are 2.5-point favorites over the Falcons, per the Week 4 NFL spreads, as this is the 20th anniversary of the "Domecoming" in New Orleans in 2006. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

If looking to make Week 4 NFL picks on games with heavy favorites, then two teams stick out. The Ravens are 11.5-point favorites over the winless Titans, and Vikings are favored by 10 points over 0-3 Miami. All of the updated Week 4 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 4 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 4 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 4 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Giants (+1, 44.5) cover versus the Cardinals in a Sunday 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Arizona's Week 1 win over the Chargers is looking less impressive every week, considering both the opponent and that the Cards have allowed 31-plus points in back-to-back losses since. Arizona is also just 5-9 ATS after a loss since the start of last year, while New York is winning games on the margins. The Giants lead the NFL in time of possession on offense, as well as starting field position on defense. The model has New York winning straight up and prevailing versus the spread almost 60% of the time in an A-rated pick. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 4 NFL predictions: the Seahawks (-6.5, 43.5) cover versus the Chargers. L.A. forced five turnovers versus the Bills on Sunday but still came away with a defeat as the Chargers have dropped six straight dating back to last year. They've scored 17 or fewer in all six and now have to deal with an unhappy Seahawks squad which just saw its 12-game win streak come to an end. That was after a cross-country flight to Washington, but the Seahawks return to Seattle on Sunday, where it's been a calendar year since their last loss. Justin Herbert has 10 touchdowns versus 11 turnovers over his last 10 games overall as Seattle is forecasted to cover the spread in over 60% of simulations, with the Over hitting almost 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 4 NFL schedule and just revealed five teams projected to win by double digits, potentially giving you a huge payday with the alternate lines. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 4 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which five picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $7,000, and find out.

Week 4 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 4 NFL picks at SportsLine