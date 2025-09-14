The undisputed super middleweight championship is at stake on Saturday night in Las Vegas between Canelo Alvarez and Terrance Crawford, the perfect time to use the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Hailing from Mexico, Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is the winner of six straight fights and hasn't been challenged by top competition in years. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), from the U.S., looks to remain undefeated by moving up two weight classes for this bout. He will try to become the first male fighter to hold an undisputed championship in three weight classes during boxing's "four belt era" (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO). Alvarez is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Crawford is a +140 underdog in the latest Canelo vs. Crawford odds. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

For Saturday's college football slate, there's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" anywhere on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering the required information like name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement. Just bet.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

Canelo vs. Crawford betting preview

Can Terrance Crawford handle the step up in weight class in facing Canelo Alvarez? While he's undefeated and known as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of his day, Crawford has never faced an opponent as heavy and skilled compared to Alvarez. In fact, in a combined 765 career rounds, neither fighter has ever been knocked down by an opponent.

For Crawford, there is so much to win and very little to lose, whereas Alvarez might have a different mentality facing a smaller opponent. Alvarez has sidestepped top competition over the last three years but a payday closer to nine-figures likely forced his hand to agree to Saturday's fight. In addition to the titles themselves, the winner of Canelo vs. Crawford will receive a belt that cost more than $188,000 to make by The Ring (magazine), likely the most expensive belt ever created.

The main card (four fights including the headliner) gets underway at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can bet outright winners, method of victory, as well as other props for all fights on Saturday and potentially increase your bankroll, add some insurance or even earn profit boosts via the latest online sportsbook bonus offers. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.