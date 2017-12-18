NILL
Howard, Hauser score 47 combined; Marquette tops N. Illinois

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2017

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard hit all nine of his free-throw attempts and finished with 26 points and Sam Hauser scored 21, including four 3-pointers, to help Marquette pull away for a 79-70 win over Northern Illinois on Monday night.

Andrew Rowsey added 11 points for Marquette (8-3). The Golden Eagles have won six of their last seven games, including three in a row.

Howard sandwiched two pairs of free throws around a Rowsey 3-pointer to spark an 11-1 run that gave Marquette a 68-56 lead with nearly eight minutes left. Hauser hit a jumper to push the lead to 14 points about five minutes later and Northern Illinois trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.

Eugene German had 26 points and Dante Thorpe scored 14 for Northern Illinois (6-5). German, a sophomore, has scored in double figures every game this season.

Marquette had 10 blocks and nine steals - including three by Hauser - and scored 24 points off 18 Huskies turnovers.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Gairges Daow made layup 0.0
+ 2 Markus Howard made layup 31.0
+ 1 Eugene German made 2nd of 2 free throws 56.0
  Eugene German missed 1st of 2 free throws 56.0
  Personal foul on Markus Howard 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Eugene German 58.0
  Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
  Offensive rebound by Marquette 1:19
  Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:21
+ 1 Levi Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
+ 1 Levi Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 70 79
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 28-66 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 25-33 (75.8%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 34
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 25 20
Team 7 3
Assists 6 15
Steals 5 9
Blocks 2 10
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 23 24
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
E. German G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
M. Howard G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo N. Illinois 6-5 363470
home team logo Marquette 8-3423779
o157.0, MARQET -16.5
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
o157.0, MARQET -16.5
BMO Harris Bradley Center Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logoN. Illinois 6-5 76.8 PPG 39.2 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logoMarquette 8-3 82.2 PPG 33.7 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
10
E. German G 20.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.0 APG 48.6 FG%
0
M. Howard G 22.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.3 APG 49.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
E. German G 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
0
M. Howard G 26 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
38.2 FG% 42.4
30.0 3PT FG% 30.0
75.8 FT% 70.0
N. Illinois
Starters
E. German
D. Thorpe
L. Bradley
L. James
G. Daow
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. German 32 26 3 1 1 0 3 2 9/18 2/4 6/9 1 2
D. Thorpe 32 14 4 3 0 0 6 4 6/10 0/1 2/4 0 4
L. Bradley 27 8 3 0 2 0 2 4 1/8 1/4 5/6 1 2
L. James 27 8 9 0 0 0 4 1 2/9 0/0 4/4 2 7
G. Daow 22 4 8 0 0 1 0 3 1/2 0/0 2/4 5 3
Bench
A. Demogerontas
N. McCarty
J. Thomas
A. Zelis
R. Henry-Hayes
J. Key
J. Siu
M. Brown
B. Danowski
O. Hamilton
B. Woods
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Demogerontas 15 6 6 0 1 0 3 1 1/1 0/0 4/4 1 5
N. McCarty 10 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1
J. Thomas 23 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Zelis 10 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Henry-Hayes 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Siu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Danowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 37 6 5 2 18 23 21/55 3/10 25/33 12 25
Marquette
Starters
M. Howard
S. Hauser
A. Rowsey
S. Anim
M. Heldt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Howard 37 26 3 4 1 0 1 2 7/19 3/12 9/9 0 3
S. Hauser 33 21 3 1 3 0 1 4 8/16 4/11 1/2 1 2
A. Rowsey 24 11 2 3 0 1 4 3 4/9 2/5 1/3 0 2
S. Anim 31 6 4 3 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/1 2/2 2 2
M. Heldt 25 2 4 0 2 3 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 2
Bench
T. John
J. Cain
H. Froling
G. Elliott
C. Marotta
I. Eke
M. Lelito
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. John 14 7 5 0 0 3 2 4 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 2
J. Cain 21 6 6 1 2 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 0/2 2 4
H. Froling 3 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
G. Elliott 12 0 2 3 0 2 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
C. Marotta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lelito - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 31 15 9 10 11 24 28/66 9/30 14/20 11 20
