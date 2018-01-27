BAYLOR
FLA

No Text

No. 20 Florida hits 14 3-pointers, beats Baylor 81-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Chris Chiozza scored 20 points, including 13 straight late in the first half, and No. 20 Florida used a barrage of 3-pointers to beat Baylor 81-60 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Jalen Hudson added 17 points for the Gators (15-6), who bounced back from a midweek loss to South Carolina to win for the ninth time in their last 11 games.

Florida lost that one at the 3-point line. Coach Mike White's team handled the Bears (12-9) thanks mostly to a red-hot shooting performance from behind the arc.

Chiozza and Hudson led the way. Chiozza hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range, including consecutive treys during his 13-point spurt over a five-minute span in the opening 20 minutes. He also chipped in six rebounds and six assists. Hudson made 4 of 6 from behind the arc.

They got plenty of help, too.

Egor Koulechov made three 3s in the first five minutes of the game, including a banked-in shot that turned out to be an omen for what kind of day it would be for the home team. Koulechov finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

KeVaughn Allen, who chipped in 10 points, drained a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer. Hudson beat the shot clock with another trey and later sank back-to-back 3s that pushed Florida's lead to 66-48 with about nine minutes to play.

The Gators finished 14 of 25 from behind the arc, the fifth most they've hit all season.

Baylor was 3 for 15 from 3-point range and fell to 4-1 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Bears also dropped to 25-4 against non-Big 12 teams since the start of last season.

Terry Maston led Baylor with 14 points. Mark Vital added 11. Leading scorer Manu Lecomte finished with 10 after getting into foul trouble in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears have lost three in a row for the first time since dropping five straight in January 2014. Baylor also had lost five of six this season, a huge drop-off for a team that made the Sweet 16 last year.

Florida: Senior center John Egbunu went through pre-game warmups for the second straight game and even dressed for the game for the first time all season, another sign of progress for the much-needed big man. Egbunu missed the final 10 games last year after tearing the ACL in his left knee. He began non-contact practice last week and could be a huge help in the post when he returns.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Returns to Big 12 action Tuesday night at Oklahoma.

Florida: Resumes SEC play Tuesday night at Georgia.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Lecomte
C. Chiozza
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
40.8 Field Goal % 45.1
39.2 Three Point % 39.7
90.4 Free Throw % 89.4
+ 2 Gorjok Gak made jump shot, assist by Andrew Fava 8.0
+ 2 Tristan Clark made layup 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Tristan Clark 36.0
  Tyson Jolly missed layup 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly 38.0
  Andrew Fava missed jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Deaundrae Ballard made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
+ 1 Deaundrae Ballard made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
  Deaundrae Ballard missed 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Offensive foul on Tyson Jolly 58.0
  Flagrant foul on Tyson Jolly 58.0
Team Stats
Points 60 81
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 27-52 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 9 3
Defensive 26 24
Team 3 3
Assists 13 12
Steals 7 10
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
T. Maston F
14 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
11
C. Chiozza G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Baylor 12-9 312960
home team logo20 Florida 15-6433881
O/U 140.0, FLA -7.0
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
O/U 140.0, FLA -7.0
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
Team Stats
away team logoBaylor 12-9 77.3 PPG 42.2 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo20 Florida 15-6 80.7 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
31
T. Maston F 8.7 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.8 APG 51.0 FG%
11
C. Chiozza G 12.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.2 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
31
T. Maston F 14 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
11
C. Chiozza G 20 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
40.0 FG% 51.9
20.0 3PT FG% 56.0
75.0 FT% 59.1
Baylor
Starters
M. Vital
M. Lecomte
J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
T. Clark
K. McClure
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Vital 22 11 3 1 1 1 1 2 5/11 0/0 1/2 2 1
M. Lecomte 29 10 3 2 0 0 3 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 3
J. Lual-Acuil Jr. 25 9 5 1 0 0 1 3 4/7 0/1 1/1 2 3
T. Clark 15 7 4 0 0 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 1/1 1 3
K. McClure 19 1 1 2 2 0 2 2 0/5 0/4 1/2 0 1
Starters
M. Vital
M. Lecomte
J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
T. Clark
K. McClure
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Vital 22 11 3 1 1 1 1 2 5/11 0/0 1/2 2 1
M. Lecomte 29 10 3 2 0 0 3 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 3
J. Lual-Acuil Jr. 25 9 5 1 0 0 1 3 4/7 0/1 1/1 2 3
T. Clark 15 7 4 0 0 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 1/1 1 3
K. McClure 19 1 1 2 2 0 2 2 0/5 0/4 1/2 0 1
Bench
T. Maston
T. Jolly
N. Omot
J. Lindsey
J. Davis
O. Okeke
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Maston 26 14 6 0 0 0 1 1 5/10 0/0 4/4 2 4
T. Jolly 22 6 7 1 2 0 2 3 2/7 1/2 1/2 0 7
N. Omot 20 2 4 3 1 0 1 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 3
J. Lindsey 21 0 2 3 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Davis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 35 13 7 1 13 20 24/60 3/15 9/12 9 26
Florida
Starters
C. Chiozza
E. Koulechov
K. Allen
K. Stone
K. Hayes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Chiozza 30 20 6 6 2 0 1 1 7/10 4/7 2/3 0 6
E. Koulechov 31 16 8 0 0 0 4 1 5/6 3/3 3/5 0 8
K. Allen 30 10 3 2 1 0 3 1 3/8 2/4 2/2 0 3
K. Stone 24 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 1
K. Hayes 23 5 3 0 2 5 2 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 1
Starters
C. Chiozza
E. Koulechov
K. Allen
K. Stone
K. Hayes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Chiozza 30 20 6 6 2 0 1 1 7/10 4/7 2/3 0 6
E. Koulechov 31 16 8 0 0 0 4 1 5/6 3/3 3/5 0 8
K. Allen 30 10 3 2 1 0 3 1 3/8 2/4 2/2 0 3
K. Stone 24 9 1 1 1 1 0 0 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 1
K. Hayes 23 5 3 0 2 5 2 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 2 1
Bench
J. Hudson
G. Gak
D. Bassett
D. Ballard
M. Okauru
A. Fava
M. Krause
J. Egbunu
C. Johnson
I. Stokes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hudson 24 17 3 1 3 0 1 4 6/13 4/6 1/5 0 3
G. Gak 9 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Bassett 10 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 1
D. Ballard 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 0
M. Okauru 12 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Fava 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Krause 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Egbunu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 81 27 12 10 6 12 15 27/52 14/25 13/22 3 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores