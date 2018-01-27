Alabama slows Trae Young, stuns No. 12 Oklahoma 80-73
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama coach Avery Johnson said he'll throw three or four different defensive looks at an opposing team during a typical game.
Oklahoma - and its freshman sensation Trae Young - got seven of them.
Not all of them worked, but most of them did. The result was one of Young's worst offensive games of the year and an 80-73 upset victory for the Crimson Tide over No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Alabama's own star freshman, Collin Sexton, scored 18 points. The 6-foot-3 guard was part of the waves of Crimson Tide defense that held Young to just 17 points on 6 of 17 shooting from the field.
It was only the second time this season Young - who came into the game leading the nation with more than 30 points per game - was held to fewer than 20 points.
The Sexton-Young showdown drew a packed crowd of more than 15,000 to Coleman Coliseum - not to mention more than a handful of NBA scouts. Johnson said he was pleased Sexton was able to focus, play well and not get distracted by the hype.
''I just told him to look at the clock every 10 minutes and see if Alabama is winning,'' Johnson said. ''If Alabama is winning, then you're being successful. If we're not winning, then you're not being successful.
''It's that simple. That took all the pressure away.''
Another Alabama freshman, Herbert Jones, added 14 points. Donta Hall had nine points, seven rebounds and eight blocked shots. The Crimson Tide (14-7) shot 55.6 percent from the field.
Oklahoma (15-5) trailed by six at halftime but rallied to take a 60-55 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Alabama responded with the next 13 points for a 68-60 advantage it wouldn't relinquish.
''We played a little more of a mature basketball game today,'' Johnson said. ''We were focused for a longer period of time.''
The Sexton-Young showdown took a little while to develop, though there were some good moments late in the first half.
Young needed more than 11 minutes to get free for his first basket on a 10-foot floater in the lane, but Sexton responded almost immediately with a 3-pointer. A few minutes later, Sexton's dunk in transition was followed by a Young 3-pointer 15 seconds later.
But Young couldn't find much room to operate. He got hot briefly during the second half, knocking down two quick 3-pointers, but was fairly quiet by his lofty standards. He had eight assists and five turnovers.
''This wasn't anything new,'' Young said. ''I've seen every type of defense. They just did a lot of different defenses throughout the game and threw different things at me. I've got to continue to make the right play and that's my main focus.''
Young's 17 points were his fewest since scoring 15 points in the season opener against Omaha.
''It's just like any other battle against anybody else,'' Sexton said. ''We just go out there and play hard. It's mental and physical because you've got to think and fight through screens.''
Khadeem Lattin led the Sooners with 18 points while Rashard Odomes added 15.
''The loose balls, the physical parts of the game, (Alabama) clearly won those battles,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''We've got to get tougher. We've got to fight harder.''
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: The Sooners were coming off a huge win against Kansas but couldn't keep the momentum against Alabama's stingy defense. Young struggled to find open looks all afternoon, and the rest of Oklahoma's offense couldn't make up the difference.
Alabama: It's a really nice win for the Crimson Tide, which were reeling after a 12-point road loss to Ole Miss earlier this week. Sexton had a solid game for the Tide and the overall defense was impressive.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oklahoma: It's hard to know what to make of the Sooners, but the trend is downward overall. They've lost four of seven since Jan. 6.
Alabama: Saturday's big win will draw the eye of some voters, but Alabama remains inconsistent. There are two more big opportunities ahead against Missouri and Florida.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma returns home to face Baylor on Tuesday night.
Alabama hosts Missouri on Wednesday night.
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|80
|Field Goals
|29-71 (40.8%)
|30-54 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|3
|12
|Turnovers
|12
|17
|Fouls
|18
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|12 Oklahoma 15-5
|91.2 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Alabama 14-7
|74.2 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|40.8
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGusty
|13
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. McNeace
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Doolittle
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Freeman
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Shepherd
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lazenby
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|H. Polla
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|36
|12
|4
|3
|12
|18
|29/71
|8/27
|7/9
|13
|23
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Jones
|31
|14
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|6/10
|0/1
|2/5
|1
|4
|A. Johnson Jr.
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Giddens
|17
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|A. Reese
|11
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fuller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|35
|15
|8
|12
|17
|11
|30/54
|8/19
|12/22
|7
|28
-
NAU
MNTNA64
82
2nd 0.0
-
EILL
TNST47
50
2nd 1.0
-
UOP
BYU65
80
2nd 14.0 ESFC
-
NDAK
IDAHO41
40
1st 53.0
-
STNFRD
UCLA25
22
1st 9:01 PACN
-
BOISE
AF29
25
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
VALPO
ILLST23
34
1st 0.0 ESP2
-
SDGST
UNLV38
38
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
LNGBCH
CSN37
36
1st 0.0
-
DUQ
24RI58
61
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST106
111
Final/2OT
-
NCST
10UNC95
91
Final/OT
-
BAYLOR
20FLA60
81
Final
-
14TXTECH
SC70
63
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC74
86
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB67
85
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT89
78
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN70
75
Final
-
MISS
TEXAS72
85
Final
-
UGA
KSTATE51
56
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW47
70
Final
-
VCU
GMASON84
76
Final
-
UMASS
FORD69
82
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD84
81
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
EVAN73
77
Final
-
NILL
WMICH72
79
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON83
76
Final
-
2UVA
4DUKE65
63
Final
-
NEAST
DREXEL67
68
Final
-
CAMP
WINTHR64
75
Final
-
KENSAW
USCUP81
80
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
83
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY74
85
Final
-
12OKLA
BAMA73
80
Final
-
TEXST
GAST50
54
Final
-
STJOHN
BUTLER45
70
Final
-
NORL
UIW68
58
Final
-
LONGWD
GWEBB57
60
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
FAU
RICE63
62
Final
-
TROY
LALAF69
81
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
80
Final
-
TEXPA
CHIST87
81
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON74
83
Final
-
ARKST
APPST93
88
Final
-
ARKLR
CSTCAR62
72
Final
-
EMICH
MIAOH58
48
Final
-
STFRAN
MOUNT72
86
Final
-
MARIST
MNMTH78
91
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY89
82
Final
-
SUTAH
MONST66
69
Final
-
CIT
MERCER76
74
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD68
79
Final
-
CLMB
CORN81
82
Final
-
MIAMI
FSU94
103
Final/OT
-
WCAR
FURMAN66
100
Final
-
TCU
VANDY78
81
Final
-
SACST
PORTST71
61
Final
-
NH
BING57
52
Final
-
DAYTON
STLOU65
75
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH86
79
Final/OT
-
UNF
STETSON73
65
Final
-
LIB
PRESBY81
66
Final
-
CUSE
PITT60
55
Final
-
RUT
PSU43
60
Final
-
22TENN
IOWAST68
45
Final
-
IUPUI
ILLCHI62
71
Final
-
CARK
NWST95
78
Final
-
HOW
UMES85
75
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT64
70
Final
-
SCST
COPPST65
73
Final
-
SAV
DELST106
86
Final
-
TEXAM
5KANSAS68
79
Final
-
KENTST
CMICH84
76
Final
-
CCTST
LIU89
94
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV77
84
Final
-
GC
UTVALL56
68
Final
-
VMI
CHATT70
69
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU59
74
Final
-
JACKST
MVSU67
72
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW77
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST90
86
Final/OT
-
NCC
ORAL74
105
Final
-
NCOLO
EWASH65
67
Final
-
IPFW
SDAKST76
78
Final
-
UTAH
11ARIZ73
74
Final
-
MCNSE
LAMAR80
86
Final
-
SNCLRA
PEPPER73
59
Final
-
SDAK
DENVER68
84
Final
-
OKLAST
ARK65
66
Final
-
HARV
BROWN86
77
Final
-
SILL
MOST79
77
Final
-
LSU
19AUBURN70
95
Final
-
FIU
NTEXAS67
69
Final/OT
-
9CINCY
MEMP62
48
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT72
83
Final
-
PVAM
ALST86
80
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP75
71
Final
-
ALCORN
STHRN48
61
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK70
71
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU50
81
Final
-
SAMHOU
SFA66
82
Final
-
MRSHL
WKY74
85
Final
-
USM
LATECH66
89
Final
-
UTAHST
FRESNO65
62
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO88
66
Final
-
IONA
MANH78
65
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM84
81
Final
-
STJOES
PENN56
67
Final
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO75
101
Final
-
ALBANY
STNYBRK57
50
Final
-
JVILLE
FGC62
68
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH77
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DEL64
59
Final
-
UK
7WVU83
76
Final
-
DART
YALE64
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN105
89
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF75
62
Final
-
TEXSO
ALAM58
56
Final
-
SELOU
NICHST67
63
Final
-
OREGST
OREG57
66
Final
-
TXSA
UAB82
70
Final
-
UCSB
UCRIV76
69
Final
-
SANFRAN
15GONZAG73
82
Final
-
GRAM
ARKPB69
68
Final
-
GTOWN
CREIGH77
85
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY76
92
Final
-
VATECH
ND80
75
Final
-
WAKE
LVILLE77
96
Final
-
CPOLY
UCDAV56
80
Final
-
NMEXST
UMKC73
48
Final
-
IOWA
NEB84
98
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD98
82
Final
-
COLO
21ARIZST66
80
Final
-
SEMO
JAXST60
78
Final
-
EKY
MURYST73
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISSST62
74
Final
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC69
79
Final/OT
-
WEBER
IDST77
70
Final
-
COLOST
NMEX65
80
Final
-
TNMART
TNTECH55
63
Final
-
PORT
16MARYCA0
0140.0 O/U
-23.0
11:00pm ESFC
-
CSFULL
HAWAII0
0139.0 O/U
-6.0
1:00am