No. 22 Tennessee rolls past Iowa State 68-45
AMES, Iowa (AP) In search of a spark, Tennessee looked to its bench - and reserves Lamonte Turner and James Daniel III were more than ready to give the Volunteers the boost they needed.
Turner scored 20 points, Daniel had 16 and 22nd-ranked Tennessee rolled past Iowa State 68-45 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for its sixth win in seven games.
Admiral Schofield had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Volunteers (15-5), who overcame a horrid start to post their fifth road win of the season.
''We played like we try to play in terms of our defense,'' said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, whose team handed Iowa State its worst nonconference loss since rival Iowa beat the Cyclones by 25 in 2001.
Tennessee missed 15 of its first 17 shots to fall into a quick early hole. But the Vols soon settled down in their first trip to Hilton Coliseum, closing the first half on a 26-7 run keyed by three 3s from Daniel, who led the nation in scoring in 2015-16 while at Howard.
Daniel had 14 points in the first half, which was two more than he scored in his previous three games combined.
''He had it going on,'' Barnes said. ''You could feel it.''
So did Turner. Tennessee extended its lead to 44-21 after he hit back-to-back 3s to cap a staggering 39-9 spurt spanning the halves.
Donovan Jackson had 13 points for the Cyclones (11-9), who were held to their lowest scoring output of the season after hitting only four 3s and shooting 7 of 17 from the line.
Senior Hans Brase replaced talented freshman Cam Lard in the starting lineup for the first time. Brase went scoreless while Lard finished with six points and nine rebounds, and coach Steve Prohm said after the game that Lard's brief benching was ''between me and him.''
Prohm said Lard will be back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against West Virginia.
''Not much really to say, outside of (that) it's a bad performance,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''When we get hit, we fold.''
THE BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: The Vols have five road victories in their first seven tries - a stat the NCAA Tournament selection committee surely will appreciate. They did so with resilience, rallying from their early struggles in a tough venue with one of their best stretches of the season. A 49-31 edge on the boards didn't hurt either.
Iowa State: This was one of the Cyclones' worst performances of the season. As a rebuilding program, a lack of focus can make things get ugly in a hurry - and getting outscored by 30 points in less than 20 minutes is about as ugly as it gets. ''Soft. One word. That's all it is. We played soft,'' Jackson said. ''Hilton is supposed to be our safe haven. We're disrespecting Hilton right now.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
After beating Vanderbilt at home and Iowa State on the road this week, Tennessee could find itself moving up a few spots on Monday.
THE NUMBERS
This was Barnes' 650th win as a head coach. Sixteen of those victories came against Iowa State, who Barnes faced 24 times as the coach at Texas. ... The Cyclones' previous low for points this season was 55, which came in an ugly six-point win over Maryland-Eastern Shore to close 2017. ... The Vols shot 50 percent in the second half and hit 22 of their last 45 attempts from the floor. ... Iowa State had 11 turnovers to just nine assists, and point guard Nick Weiler-Babb was held scoreless. He also had three turnovers and two assists.
HE SAID IT
''I do think we're growing. I don't think there's any question about that ... I do think playing a really hard schedule helps you,'' said Barnes, whose team's strength of schedule ranked third nationally entering play.
UP NEXT
Tennessee hosts LSU on Wednesday.
Iowa State hosts the seventh-ranked Mountaineers on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.8
|Min. Per Game
|37.8
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|7.2
|Ast. Per Game
|7.2
|7.2
|Reb. Per Game
|7.2
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|14.3
|Three Point %
|32.8
|75.6
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Grant Williams
|19.0
|Terrence Lewis missed layup
|21.0
|+ 3
|Lamonte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Grant Williams
|55.0
|James Daniel III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|1:26
|Donovan Jackson missed jump shot
|1:28
|Defensive rebound by Jakolby Long
|1:39
|Admiral Schofield missed jump shot
|1:41
|+ 1
|Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:03
|+ 1
|Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|45
|Field Goals
|24-62 (38.7%)
|17-51 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|31
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|33
|22
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|14
|9
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|21
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|Team Stats
|22 Tennessee 15-5
|77.1 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Iowa State 11-9
|74.5 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|L. Turner G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
4
|D. Jackson G
|15.5 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|1.2 APG
|40.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Turner G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|D. Jackson G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.7
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|41.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|22
|10
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/12
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|5
|G. Williams
|29
|9
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/9
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|8
|J. Bowden
|27
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Alexander
|27
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|5
|J. Bone
|17
|2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Schofield
|22
|10
|7
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/12
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|5
|G. Williams
|29
|9
|10
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/9
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|8
|J. Bowden
|27
|7
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Alexander
|27
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|5
|J. Bone
|17
|2
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Turner
|31
|20
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/13
|6/9
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Daniel III
|26
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|3/7
|1/1
|2
|1
|J. Fulkerson
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Darrington
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Y. Pons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Walker Jr.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|45
|14
|6
|1
|11
|21
|24/62
|12/30
|8/10
|12
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jackson
|36
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/14
|2/8
|1/1
|1
|0
|S. Young
|31
|9
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|L. Wigginton
|28
|9
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|3/13
|2/5
|1/7
|0
|2
|H. Brase
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Weiler-Babb
|29
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jackson
|36
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/14
|2/8
|1/1
|1
|0
|S. Young
|31
|9
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|5
|L. Wigginton
|28
|9
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|3/13
|2/5
|1/7
|0
|2
|H. Brase
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Weiler-Babb
|29
|0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Talley Jr.
|24
|8
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|C. Lard
|22
|6
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|4
|J. Beverly
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Long
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lewis
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|45
|29
|9
|6
|3
|11
|15
|17/51
|4/17
|7/17
|7
|22
-
UOP
BYU59
70
2nd 2:25 ESFC
-
EILL
TNST47
50
2nd 7.0
-
WEBER
IDST74
65
2nd 20.0
-
NAU
MNTNA48
73
2nd 4:09
-
BOISE
AF22
23
1st 3:11 ESPU
-
VALPO
ILLST20
24
1st 4:04 ESP2
-
NDAK
IDAHO33
23
1st 5:40
-
SDGST
UNLV36
35
1st 1:08 CBSSN
-
STNFRD
UCLA15
14
1st 12:54 PACN
-
LNGBCH
CSN37
36
1st 0.0
-
BAYLOR
20FLA60
81
Final
-
AKRON
BALLST106
111
Final/2OT
-
NCST
10UNC95
91
Final/OT
-
14TXTECH
SC70
63
Final
-
DUQ
24RI58
61
Final
-
FAIR
QUINN70
75
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC74
86
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT89
78
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB67
85
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW47
70
Final
-
MISS
TEXAS72
85
Final
-
UMASS
FORD69
82
Final
-
UGA
KSTATE51
56
Final
-
2UVA
4DUKE65
63
Final
-
VCU
GMASON84
76
Final
-
CAMP
WINTHR64
75
Final
-
ELON
TOWSON83
76
Final
-
NILL
WMICH72
79
Final
-
KENSAW
USCUP81
80
Final
-
NEAST
DREXEL67
68
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD84
81
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
EVAN73
77
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
83
Final
-
LAFAY
HOLY74
85
Final
-
12OKLA
BAMA73
80
Final
-
TEXST
GAST50
54
Final
-
STJOHN
BUTLER45
70
Final
-
TROY
LALAF69
81
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS59
66
Final
-
LONGWD
GWEBB57
60
Final
-
FAU
RICE63
62
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
80
Final
-
NORL
UIW68
58
Final
-
TEXPA
CHIST87
81
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON74
83
Final
-
ARKST
APPST93
88
Final
-
ARKLR
CSTCAR62
72
Final
-
EMICH
MIAOH58
48
Final
-
USD
LOYMRY89
82
Final
-
SUTAH
MONST66
69
Final
-
TCU
VANDY78
81
Final
-
SACST
PORTST71
61
Final
-
MIAMI
FSU94
103
Final/OT
-
CLMB
CORN81
82
Final
-
DAYTON
STLOU65
75
Final
-
WCAR
FURMAN66
100
Final
-
MARIST
MNMTH78
91
Final
-
CARK
NWST95
78
Final
-
RUT
PSU43
60
Final
-
CUSE
PITT60
55
Final
-
ARMY
LOYMD68
79
Final
-
STFRAN
MOUNT72
86
Final
-
CIT
MERCER76
74
Final
-
LIB
PRESBY81
66
Final
-
UNF
STETSON73
65
Final
-
22TENN
IOWAST68
45
Final
-
IUPUI
ILLCHI62
71
Final
-
NH
BING57
52
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH86
79
Final/OT
-
HOW
UMES85
75
Final
-
SCST
COPPST65
73
Final
-
NCCU
NCAT64
70
Final
-
SAV
DELST106
86
Final
-
KENTST
CMICH84
76
Final
-
CCTST
LIU89
94
Final/OT
-
HIGHPT
NCASHV77
84
Final
-
TEXAM
5KANSAS68
79
Final
-
GC
UTVALL56
68
Final
-
WYO
SJST90
86
Final/OT
-
NCC
ORAL74
105
Final
-
JACKST
MVSU67
72
Final
-
HARTFD
MASLOW77
70
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU59
74
Final
-
VMI
CHATT70
69
Final
-
NCOLO
EWASH65
67
Final
-
IPFW
SDAKST76
78
Final
-
UTAH
11ARIZ73
74
Final
-
MCNSE
LAMAR80
86
Final
-
SILL
MOST79
77
Final
-
FIU
NTEXAS67
69
Final/OT
-
9CINCY
MEMP62
48
Final
-
SDAK
DENVER68
84
Final
-
LSU
19AUBURN70
95
Final
-
HARV
BROWN86
77
Final
-
OKLAST
ARK65
66
Final
-
SNCLRA
PEPPER73
59
Final
-
SIUE
BELMONT72
83
Final
-
PVAM
ALST86
80
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP75
71
Final
-
ALCORN
STHRN48
61
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK70
71
Final
-
SAMHOU
SFA66
82
Final
-
MRSHL
WKY74
85
Final
-
UTAHST
FRESNO65
62
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU50
81
Final
-
ALBANY
STNYBRK57
50
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO88
66
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM84
81
Final
-
IONA
MANH78
65
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH77
75
Final
-
NIAGARA
CAN105
89
Final
-
HOFSTRA
DEL64
59
Final
-
STJOES
PENN56
67
Final
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO75
101
Final
-
JVILLE
FGC62
68
Final
-
DART
YALE64
74
Final
-
ETNST
WOFF75
62
Final
-
USM
LATECH66
89
Final
-
UK
7WVU83
76
Final
-
TEXSO
ALAM58
56
Final
-
SELOU
NICHST67
63
Final
-
GTOWN
CREIGH77
85
Final
-
NMEXST
UMKC73
48
Final
-
GRAM
ARKPB69
68
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY76
92
Final
-
WAKE
LVILLE77
96
Final
-
VATECH
ND80
75
Final
-
COLO
21ARIZST66
80
Final
-
IOWA
NEB84
98
Final
-
OREGST
OREG57
66
Final
-
UCSB
UCRIV76
69
Final
-
SANFRAN
15GONZAG73
82
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD98
82
Final
-
CPOLY
UCDAV56
80
Final
-
TXSA
UAB82
70
Final
-
SEMO
JAXST60
78
Final
-
EKY
MURYST73
88
Final
-
MIZZOU
MISSST62
74
Final
-
HOUBP
TXAMCC69
79
Final/OT
-
COLOST
NMEX65
80
Final
-
TNMART
TNTECH55
63
Final
-
PORT
16MARYCA0
0140.0 O/U
-23.0
11:00pm ESFC
-
CSFULL
HAWAII0
0139.0 O/U
-6.0
1:00am