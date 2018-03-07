SCST
Morgan State holds off SC State 83-80 to advance in MEAC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Phillip Carr scored 21 points, Tyler Streeter added 14, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late, and Morgan State nearly blew a 17-point lead but held off South Carolina State 83-80 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament opener on Tuesday night.

Tiwian Kendley scored 16 points and Martez Cameron grabbed 10 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Bears (12-18), who play No. 2 seed Bethune-Cookman (18-13) in a Wednesday quarterfinal.

Morgan State led by as many as 17 in the first half and 50-35 at halftime, but the No. 10 seed Bulldogs rallied and tied it at 76 on Damani Applewhite's dunk. Streeter hit a go-ahead 3, but the Bulldogs closed to 81-80 on Patrell Rogers' layup with 1:04 left. Streeter iced it with two free throws and Rogers missed a 3 to close out the scoring.

James Richardson scored 23 points and Applewhite had 22 for the Bulldogs (10-22).

Team Stats
Points 80 83
Field Goals 27-51 (52.9%) 31-50 (62.0%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 21 30
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 14 20
Team 1 1
Assists 15 16
Steals 10 8
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 0 1
S.C. State
Starters
D. Applewhite
P. Rogers
J. Raynor Powell
D. Wright
I. Kinard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Applewhite 33 22 6 0 1 0 2 1 7/8 0/0 8/11 1 5
P. Rogers 16 8 2 1 3 0 2 3 4/8 0/3 0/0 1 1
J. Raynor Powell 27 6 1 5 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 1
D. Wright 23 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 1/6 0/3 2/2 1 1
I. Kinard 16 3 1 1 0 1 1 4 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
Bench
J. Richardson
O. Fields
J. Jones
D. Bottenberg
R. Neal
A. Taylor
L. Harewood
T. Solomon
D. Banks
T. Clement
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Richardson 29 23 1 2 5 0 3 2 9/18 5/9 0/0 1 0
O. Fields 18 5 1 1 0 1 2 4 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 0
J. Jones 13 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 2
D. Bottenberg 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Neal 13 2 3 3 0 0 3 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3
A. Taylor 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Harewood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clement - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 20 15 10 2 16 22 27/51 6/16 20/25 6 14
Morgan St.
Starters
P. Carr
T. Kendley
M. Cameron
A. Gillespie
A. Ennis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Carr 39 21 8 1 1 0 2 3 8/10 0/0 5/8 3 5
T. Kendley 20 16 2 1 2 0 2 4 7/13 0/3 2/5 1 1
M. Cameron 39 8 2 10 1 0 2 1 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Gillespie 14 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Ennis 12 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 1
Bench
T. Streeter
S. Davis
K. Gracey
E. Staley
A. Sykes
T. Byers
D. Syfax
L. McCray-Pace
K. Rawls
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Streeter 15 14 3 1 0 0 4 1 4/6 2/3 4/4 1 2
S. Davis 17 6 2 2 2 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 0 2
K. Gracey 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/2 2/4 0 2
E. Staley 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Sykes 23 2 7 1 1 0 2 4 0/0 0/0 2/3 2 5
T. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Syfax - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McCray-Pace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rawls - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 29 16 8 0 15 23 31/50 3/11 18/27 9 20
