Morgan State holds off SC State 83-80 to advance in MEAC
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Phillip Carr scored 21 points, Tyler Streeter added 14, including a go-ahead 3-pointer late, and Morgan State nearly blew a 17-point lead but held off South Carolina State 83-80 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament opener on Tuesday night.
Tiwian Kendley scored 16 points and Martez Cameron grabbed 10 rebounds for the seventh-seeded Bears (12-18), who play No. 2 seed Bethune-Cookman (18-13) in a Wednesday quarterfinal.
Morgan State led by as many as 17 in the first half and 50-35 at halftime, but the No. 10 seed Bulldogs rallied and tied it at 76 on Damani Applewhite's dunk. Streeter hit a go-ahead 3, but the Bulldogs closed to 81-80 on Patrell Rogers' layup with 1:04 left. Streeter iced it with two free throws and Rogers missed a 3 to close out the scoring.
James Richardson scored 23 points and Applewhite had 22 for the Bulldogs (10-22).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|9.4
|Reb. Per Game
|9.4
|53.8
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|33.3
|Three Point %
|28.6
|69.7
|Free Throw %
|84.9
|Patrell Rogers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Patrell Rogers
|10.0
|Khalil Gracey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Khalil Gracey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on James Richardson
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Khalil Gracey
|13.0
|Patrell Rogers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Streeter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Streeter made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Janai Raynor Powell
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Streeter
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|83
|Field Goals
|27-51 (52.9%)
|31-50 (62.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|20-25 (80.0%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|30
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|14
|20
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|15
|16
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|22
|23
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|S.C. State 10-22
|73.6 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Morgan St. 12-18
|72.1 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Richardson G
|10.2 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|1.0 APG
|38.4 FG%
|
00
|P. Carr F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Richardson G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|P. Carr F
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.9
|FG%
|62.0
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Applewhite
|33
|22
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/8
|0/0
|8/11
|1
|5
|P. Rogers
|16
|8
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Raynor Powell
|27
|6
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|1
|D. Wright
|23
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|I. Kinard
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Applewhite
|33
|22
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7/8
|0/0
|8/11
|1
|5
|P. Rogers
|16
|8
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Raynor Powell
|27
|6
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|0
|1
|D. Wright
|23
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|I. Kinard
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Richardson
|29
|23
|1
|2
|5
|0
|3
|2
|9/18
|5/9
|0/0
|1
|0
|O. Fields
|18
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|0
|J. Jones
|13
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Bottenberg
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Neal
|13
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Taylor
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Harewood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Solomon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clement
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|20
|15
|10
|2
|16
|22
|27/51
|6/16
|20/25
|6
|14
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Carr
|39
|21
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/10
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|5
|T. Kendley
|20
|16
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7/13
|0/3
|2/5
|1
|1
|M. Cameron
|39
|8
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Gillespie
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Ennis
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Carr
|39
|21
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/10
|0/0
|5/8
|3
|5
|T. Kendley
|20
|16
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7/13
|0/3
|2/5
|1
|1
|M. Cameron
|39
|8
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Gillespie
|14
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Ennis
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Streeter
|15
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4/6
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|2
|S. Davis
|17
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Gracey
|15
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|2/4
|0
|2
|E. Staley
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Sykes
|23
|2
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|5
|T. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Syfax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McCray-Pace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Rawls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|29
|16
|8
|0
|15
|23
|31/50
|3/11
|18/27
|9
|20
-
GATECH
BC77
87
Final
-
PITT
ND64
67
Final
-
MONST
NDAK74
76
Final
-
FAMU
HOW88
78
Final
-
NAU
NCOLO59
82
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU48
60
Final
-
NEAST
CHARLS76
83
Final/OT
-
WAKE
CUSE64
73
Final
-
CLEVST
WRIGHT57
74
Final
-
STNYBRK
UVM51
70
Final
-
LIU
WAGNER71
61
Final
-
HARTFD
UMBC60
75
Final
-
MVSU
ARKPB73
77
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST76
68
Final
-
BYU
6GONZAG54
74
Final
-
ALST
TEXSO76
90
Final
-
SDAK
SDAKST87
97
Final
-
SCST
MORGAN80
83
Final
-
JACKST
STHRN60
62
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM71
87
Final
-
SACST
PORTST67
71
Final