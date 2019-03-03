ECU
TULSA

No Text

Scott scores 23 to lift Tulsa past East Carolina 91-78

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Curran Scott had a season-high 23 points as Tulsa defeated East Carolina 91-78 on Sunday.

Martins Igbanu had 19 points for Tulsa (18-12, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added 17 points. DaQuan Jeffries had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Isaac Fleming tied a season high with 20 points plus 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Pirates (10-18, 3-13). Shawn Williams added 18 points. Seth LeDay had 15 points.

The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Tulsa defeated East Carolina 77-73 on Feb. 17. Tulsa finishes out the regular season against Memphis on the road on Saturday. East Carolina plays Wichita State on the road on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gardner
S. Taplin
27.2 Min. Per Game 27.2
9.9 Pts. Per Game 9.9
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
47.5 Field Goal % 38.6
20.0 Three Point % 34.9
75.2 Free Throw % 65.9
  30-second timeout called 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner 17.0
  K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita 26.0
  Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 1 Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
  Elijah Joiner missed 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Shawn Williams 35.0
Team Stats
Points 78 91
Field Goals 31-70 (44.3%) 32-54 (59.3%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 15 25
Team 4 4
Assists 14 20
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 6 12
Fouls 21 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
I. Fleming G
20 PTS, 9 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
10
C. Scott G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo East Carolina 10-18 364278
home team logo Tulsa 18-12 454691
TULSA -10.5, O/U 141.5
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
TULSA -10.5, O/U 141.5
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo East Carolina 10-18 67.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Tulsa 18-12 71.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
0
I. Fleming G 8.9 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.4 APG 49.3 FG%
10
C. Scott G 8.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.0 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
I. Fleming G 20 PTS 9 REB 10 AST
10
C. Scott G 23 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
44.3 FG% 59.3
45.0 3PT FG% 52.6
70.0 FT% 70.8
East Carolina
Starters
I. Fleming
S. Williams
S. LeDay
J. Gardner
K. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Fleming 20 9 10 9/15 0/2 2/2 4 36 3 0 1 5 4
S. Williams 18 1 2 6/16 5/11 1/2 3 39 0 0 2 1 0
S. LeDay 15 3 0 6/10 0/0 3/4 5 28 1 1 1 0 3
J. Gardner 10 10 0 5/15 0/1 0/0 3 36 0 1 1 5 5
K. Davis 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
I. Fleming
S. Williams
S. LeDay
J. Gardner
K. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Fleming 20 9 10 9/15 0/2 2/2 4 36 3 0 1 5 4
S. Williams 18 1 2 6/16 5/11 1/2 3 39 0 0 2 1 0
S. LeDay 15 3 0 6/10 0/0 3/4 5 28 1 1 1 0 3
J. Gardner 10 10 0 5/15 0/1 0/0 3 36 0 1 1 5 5
K. Davis 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 15 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Wade
T. Foster
A. Hill
D. Spasojevic
J. Obasohan
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
T. Hardy
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wade 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
T. Foster 2 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 3 14 2 0 0 0 0
A. Hill 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Spasojevic 0 1 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 0 1
J. Obasohan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 26 14 31/70 9/20 7/10 21 200 7 3 6 11 15
Tulsa
Starters
C. Scott
M. Igbanu
D. Jeffries
S. Taplin
A. Foree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Scott 23 5 4 8/12 3/5 4/6 0 30 0 0 3 0 5
M. Igbanu 19 5 0 9/10 0/0 1/2 2 28 1 0 0 3 2
D. Jeffries 9 7 4 3/8 0/1 3/4 3 26 0 2 1 3 4
S. Taplin 3 1 2 0/3 0/2 3/5 3 21 0 0 3 0 1
A. Foree 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
C. Scott
M. Igbanu
D. Jeffries
S. Taplin
A. Foree
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Scott 23 5 4 8/12 3/5 4/6 0 30 0 0 3 0 5
M. Igbanu 19 5 0 9/10 0/0 1/2 2 28 1 0 0 3 2
D. Jeffries 9 7 4 3/8 0/1 3/4 3 26 0 2 1 3 4
S. Taplin 3 1 2 0/3 0/2 3/5 3 21 0 0 3 0 1
A. Foree 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Horne
L. Korita
D. Jackson
E. Joiner
C. Barnes
S. Falokun
P. Hewitt
R. Jones
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Horne 17 5 2 6/9 5/7 0/0 2 22 2 0 1 0 5
L. Korita 8 1 3 2/4 2/2 2/2 0 25 1 0 1 0 1
D. Jackson 7 2 2 3/3 0/0 1/1 0 14 0 0 0 0 2
E. Joiner 5 5 2 1/3 0/1 3/4 0 23 0 0 3 1 4
C. Barnes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
S. Falokun 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 33 20 32/54 10/19 17/24 10 200 4 2 12 8 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores