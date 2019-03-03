Scott scores 23 to lift Tulsa past East Carolina 91-78
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Curran Scott had a season-high 23 points as Tulsa defeated East Carolina 91-78 on Sunday.
Martins Igbanu had 19 points for Tulsa (18-12, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Jeriah Horne added 17 points. DaQuan Jeffries had seven rebounds for the hosts.
Isaac Fleming tied a season high with 20 points plus 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Pirates (10-18, 3-13). Shawn Williams added 18 points. Seth LeDay had 15 points.
The Golden Hurricane improve to 2-0 against the Pirates on the season. Tulsa defeated East Carolina 77-73 on Feb. 17. Tulsa finishes out the regular season against Memphis on the road on Saturday. East Carolina plays Wichita State on the road on Tuesday.
---
---
|27.2
|Min. Per Game
|27.2
|9.9
|Pts. Per Game
|9.9
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|38.6
|20.0
|Three Point %
|34.9
|75.2
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|30-second timeout called
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|17.0
|K.J. Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|26.0
|Shawn Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Joiner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Elijah Joiner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Shawn Williams
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|91
|Field Goals
|31-70 (44.3%)
|32-54 (59.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|15
|25
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|14
|20
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|12
|Fouls
|21
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|East Carolina 10-18
|67.6 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Tulsa 18-12
|71.6 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|I. Fleming G
|8.9 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|3.4 APG
|49.3 FG%
|
10
|C. Scott G
|8.3 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Fleming G
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|10 AST
|C. Scott G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|59.3
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|52.6
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Fleming
|20
|9
|10
|9/15
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|36
|3
|0
|1
|5
|4
|S. Williams
|18
|1
|2
|6/16
|5/11
|1/2
|3
|39
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|S. LeDay
|15
|3
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|28
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Gardner
|10
|10
|0
|5/15
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|36
|0
|1
|1
|5
|5
|K. Davis
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Scott
|23
|5
|4
|8/12
|3/5
|4/6
|0
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|M. Igbanu
|19
|5
|0
|9/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|D. Jeffries
|9
|7
|4
|3/8
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|26
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|S. Taplin
|3
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|3/5
|3
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Foree
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
