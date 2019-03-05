BUFF
19 Buffalo
Bulls
27-3
away team logo
82
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Tue Mar. 5
7:00pm
BONUS
79
TF 12
home team logo
OHIO
Ohio
Bobcats
13-16
ML: -1056
OHIO 12, O/U 158
ML: +704
BUFF
OHIO

No Text

No. 19 Buffalo captures MAC title with 82-79 win over Ohio

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Jeremy Harris scored 20 points as No. 19 Buffalo locked up the Mid-American Conference regular-season title and a top seed in the conference tournament with an 82-79 win over Ohio on Tuesday night.

Nick Perkins and CJ Massinburg each chipped in 17 points as the senior-laden Bulls (27-3 overall, 15-2 MAC) won the conference title for the second straight year and tied the school record for wins set last year when the team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bobcats (13-16, 5-12) didn't go quietly after being embarrassed by the Buffalo on Feb. 19 in a 114-67 rout that saw the Bulls make a school record 19 3-pointers. Doug Taylor had 20 points for Ohio and Teyvion Kirk added 17.

The Bulls were nearly as deadly from long range this time in Ohio, hitting 15 of 34 attempts.

Ohio was competitive in the first half, but didn't have an answer for the barrage of 3-pointers by the Bulls, who were 11 for 20 from beyond the arc before the intermission. Buffalo made only one shot from the field that wasn't a 3-pointer in building a 41-35 lead at the half.

Perkins was 3 for 3 from 3-point range off the bench in the first half and five players had at least one.

Ohio has lost eight of 11.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Coach Nate Oats captured lightning in a bottle this season with a team that could make some noise in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls' 27 wins are tied for the most in school history. They set a school record with 27 wins last season, when they reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio: The Bobcats have improved in the last month of the season, upsetting Bowling Green, winning at Akron and putting a scare into Buffalo. They had some bright spots this season but will finish in the MAC East cellar.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulls are in position to remain ranked for a MAC record 18th straight week, extending their record for a MAC team. The last time a MAC school was ranked in the AP Top 25 was 2008, when Kent State was No. 23.

UP NEXT

Buffalo: Finishes regular season at home Friday against Bowling Green.

Ohio: Hosts Miami in season finale on Friday.

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Massinburg
5 G
J. Carter
1 F
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
48.7 Field Goal % 48.4
41.9 Three Point % 35.6
78.1 Free Throw % 70.7
  Defensive rebound by Gavin Block 1.0
  CJ Massinburg missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
  CJ Massinburg missed 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Teyvion Kirk 2.0
+ 2 Jason Preston made jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Jason Preston 3.0
  Connor Murrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Connor Murrell 7.0
  Jason Preston missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 CJ Massinburg made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
Team Stats
Points 82 79
Field Goals 25-59 (42.4%) 33-67 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 15-34 (44.1%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 35
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 28 23
Team 1 2
Assists 17 20
Steals 6 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Harris G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
45
D. Taylor F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
Buffalo
Starters
J. Harris
C. Massinburg
D. Jordan
J. Graves
M. McRae
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 20 6 4 6/9 2/5 6/6 2 32 0 1 4 1 5
C. Massinburg 17 7 6 2/10 2/6 11/14 2 35 0 0 2 2 5
D. Jordan 12 1 1 4/11 4/8 0/0 0 16 1 1 2 1 0
J. Graves 10 4 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 2 30 2 0 0 2 2
M. McRae 3 5 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 0 0 5
Bench
N. Perkins
R. Segu
D. Caruthers
J. Williams
D. Johnson
B. Bertram
A. Johnson
G. Grant
C. Moultrie
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Perkins 17 8 0 7/13 3/5 0/1 2 32 1 0 1 1 7
R. Segu 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 1 1
D. Caruthers 0 3 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 19 2 0 4 0 3
J. Williams 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 1 0
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moultrie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 37 17 25/59 15/34 17/21 15 200 6 2 16 9 28
Ohio
Starters
D. Taylor
T. Kirk
J. Carter
G. Block
J. Preston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Taylor 20 6 1 9/11 0/0 2/4 1 27 2 3 3 1 5
T. Kirk 17 5 5 8/14 1/1 0/0 4 28 2 0 2 1 4
J. Carter 15 5 1 5/7 0/1 5/5 3 32 1 0 0 2 3
G. Block 8 4 3 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 1 3
J. Preston 8 5 5 3/10 0/2 2/2 0 34 1 0 2 1 4
Bench
C. Murrell
B. Vander Plas
A. Cowart, Jr.
J. Dartis
J. Gollon
N. Springs
T. James
M. McMurray
C. McGraw
J. Tenerowicz
J. Reeves
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Murrell 9 4 2 4/9 0/2 1/3 2 19 1 0 1 2 2
B. Vander Plas 2 4 2 1/7 0/5 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 2 2
A. Cowart, Jr. 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 20 1 0 3 0 0
J. Dartis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gollon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Springs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McMurray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McGraw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tenerowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 33 20 33/67 3/17 10/14 15 200 8 3 11 10 23
