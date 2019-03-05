IUPUI
Wright State tops IUPUI 71-56 in Horizon tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Bill Wampler came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Wright State to a 71-56 win over IUPUI in the quarterfinals of the Horizon Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Wampler made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Loudon Love had 13 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (20-12). Skyelar Potter added 12 points. Malachi Smith had 11 points for the home team.

Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (16-16). D.J. McCall added six rebounds. Ahmed Ismail had three blocks.

Camron Justice was held to only 8 points. The Jaguars' leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, he failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Justice
C. Gentry
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
42.1 Field Goal % 43.5
35.0 Three Point % 35.4
85.4 Free Throw % 90.6
  Defensive rebound by Wright State 18.0
  Grant Weatherford missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
  Grant Weatherford missed 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Malachi Smith 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Grant Weatherford 20.0
  D.J. McCall missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Weatherford 30.0
  Malachi Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Malachi Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Grant Weatherford 30.0
+ 3 D.J. McCall made 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
Team Stats
Points 56 71
Field Goals 20-56 (35.7%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 44
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 27 29
Team 1 3
Assists 6 15
Steals 8 3
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
J. Minnett G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
B. Wampler F
18 PTS, 3 REB
away team logo IUPUI 16-16 213556
home team logo Wright State 20-12 343771
Team Stats
away team logo IUPUI 16-16 76.1 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Wright State 20-12 73.8 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
J. Minnett G 12.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.9 APG 36.5 FG%
B. Wampler F 14.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.2 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Minnett G 17 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
B. Wampler F 18 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
35.7 FG% 42.9
19.0 3PT FG% 36.8
70.6 FT% 71.4
IUPUI
Bench
J. Minnett
N. Rogers
J. Hansen
E. Goss
J. Kemp
M. Burk
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Alston
T. Johnson
B. Kenyon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Minnett 17 4 2 6/13 3/8 2/2 2 27 2 0 2 0 4
N. Rogers 5 1 1 2/7 0/4 1/2 0 15 1 0 0 1 0
J. Hansen 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 7 0 1 0 0 1
E. Goss 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 1
J. Kemp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Burk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Alston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kenyon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 33 6 20/56 4/21 12/17 15 200 8 6 12 6 27
Wright State
Bench
B. Wampler
S. Potter
M. Smith
A. Giles
J. Manns
A. Neff
R. Custer
J. Hall
J. Hendricks
G. Basile
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Wampler 18 3 0 7/9 4/6 0/0 4 22 0 1 1 1 2
S. Potter 12 3 1 5/9 0/3 2/4 1 23 0 0 1 1 2
M. Smith 11 5 3 3/8 0/0 5/7 3 23 1 0 0 1 4
A. Giles 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Manns 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 1 0 1
A. Neff 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Custer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Basile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 41 15 27/63 7/19 10/14 17 200 3 4 11 12 29
