Wright State tops IUPUI 71-56 in Horizon tourney
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Bill Wampler came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Wright State to a 71-56 win over IUPUI in the quarterfinals of the Horizon Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.
Wampler made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Loudon Love had 13 points and nine rebounds for Wright State (20-12). Skyelar Potter added 12 points. Malachi Smith had 11 points for the home team.
Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for the Jaguars (16-16). D.J. McCall added six rebounds. Ahmed Ismail had three blocks.
Camron Justice was held to only 8 points. The Jaguars' leading scorer entering the contest at 19 points per game, he failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|43.5
|35.0
|Three Point %
|35.4
|85.4
|Free Throw %
|90.6
|Defensive rebound by Wright State
|18.0
|Grant Weatherford missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Grant Weatherford missed 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Malachi Smith
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Grant Weatherford
|20.0
|D.J. McCall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Grant Weatherford
|30.0
|Malachi Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Malachi Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Grant Weatherford
|30.0
|+ 3
|D.J. McCall made 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|71
|Field Goals
|20-56 (35.7%)
|27-63 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-21 (19.0%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|44
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|6
|15
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|IUPUI 16-16
|76.1 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Wright State 20-12
|73.8 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Minnett G
|12.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|36.5 FG%
|
1
|B. Wampler F
|14.8 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.2 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Minnett G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|B. Wampler F
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.7
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|19.0
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McCall
|9
|6
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|C. Justice
|8
|3
|1
|1/8
|0/4
|6/6
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|E. Hall
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Ismail
|6
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|G. Weatherford
|3
|9
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McCall
|9
|6
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|C. Justice
|8
|3
|1
|1/8
|0/4
|6/6
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|E. Hall
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Ismail
|6
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|G. Weatherford
|3
|9
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|23
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Minnett
|17
|4
|2
|6/13
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Rogers
|5
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Hansen
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|E. Goss
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Kemp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Burk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Alston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kenyon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|33
|6
|20/56
|4/21
|12/17
|15
|200
|8
|6
|12
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Love
|13
|9
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|P. Ernsthausen
|6
|5
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|A. Vest
|6
|5
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Hughes
|3
|7
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|C. Gentry
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Love
|13
|9
|0
|5/12
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|26
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|P. Ernsthausen
|6
|5
|3
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|A. Vest
|6
|5
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|M. Hughes
|3
|7
|3
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|C. Gentry
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Wampler
|18
|3
|0
|7/9
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|S. Potter
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Smith
|11
|5
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|5/7
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Giles
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Manns
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Neff
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Custer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Basile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|41
|15
|27/63
|7/19
|10/14
|17
|200
|3
|4
|11
|12
|29
-
XAVIER
BUTLER66
71
Final
-
MASLOW
UVM57
74
Final
-
WMICH
TOLEDO57
76
Final
-
NEB
9MICHST76
91
Final
-
ALBANY
BING73
58
Final
-
USCUP
CHARSO52
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BU63
71
Final
-
LONGWD
HAMP71
77
Final
-
KENTST
MIAOH75
66
Final
-
HOLY
LAFAY79
74
Final
-
NCASHV
PRESBY59
106
Final
-
STNYBRK
HARTFD68
63
Final
-
NILL
CMICH89
86
Final
-
BGREEN
AKRON67
91
Final
-
15VATECH
14FSU64
73
Final/OT
-
19BUFF
OHIO82
79
Final
-
MAINE
NH53
60
Final
-
BALLST
EMICH61
68
Final
-
SC
TEXAM71
54
Final
-
WAKE
4DUKE70
71
Final
-
RI
STJOES86
85
Final/OT
-
VCU
GMASON71
36
Final
-
IUPUI
WRIGHT56
71
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB77
82
Final
-
SFA
ABIL58
72
Final
-
3UNC
BC79
66
Final
-
11PURDUE
MINN69
73
Final
-
PITT
MIAMI63
76
Final
-
ECU
WICHST55
72
Final
-
UTAHST
COLOST100
96
Final/OT
-
13KANSAS
OKLA68
81
Final
-
6UK
MISS80
76
Final
-
AUBURN
BAMA66
60
Final
-
MISSST
5TENN54
71
Final
-
17NEVADA
AF90
79
Final