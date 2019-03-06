St. Francis (Pa.) beats Bryant 67-63 in NEC tourney
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) Keith Braxton registered 15 points and eight rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) held off Bryant 67-63 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Blackmon had 14 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (17-13). Andre Wolford added 13 points. Jamaal King had 12 points and seven rebounds for the home team.
Bryant scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Juan Cardenas had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-20). Joe Kasperzyk added 15 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Byron Hawkins had 15 points.
Adam Grant, who led the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting. Sabastian Townes, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).
---
---
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.4
|Pts. Per Game
|16.4
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|9.7
|Reb. Per Game
|9.7
|41.2
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|38.6
|Three Point %
|34.8
|79.0
|Free Throw %
|76.0
|+ 3
|Joe Kasperzyk made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Jamaal King
|2.0
|Bad pass turnover on Joe Kasperzyk, stolen by Jamaal King
|3.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Blackmon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Isaiah Blackmon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Taylor McHugh
|8.0
|+ 2
|Joe Kasperzyk made layup
|10.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Blackmon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Blackmon made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Patrick Harding
|16.0
|+ 1
|Joe Kasperzyk made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|67
|Field Goals
|23-55 (41.8%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|5
|8
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bryant 10-20
|69.8 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|10.8 APG
|St. Fran.-Pa. 17-13
|76.9 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Cardenas F
|7.0 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|50.4 FG%
|
13
|K. Braxton G
|16.4 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|3.9 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Cardenas F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|K. Braxton G
|15 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cardenas
|17
|7
|1
|6/11
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|B. Hawkins
|15
|4
|1
|7/13
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|40
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Kasperzyk
|15
|0
|1
|5/10
|3/5
|2/2
|3
|28
|4
|1
|7
|0
|0
|S. Townes
|9
|5
|0
|2/10
|0/3
|5/6
|4
|28
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Grant
|7
|5
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|1/3
|2
|36
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Braxton
|15
|8
|2
|7/15
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|40
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|I. Blackmon
|14
|5
|2
|4/10
|1/5
|5/6
|1
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. King
|12
|7
|3
|5/12
|0/4
|2/4
|0
|38
|4
|0
|6
|1
|6
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|L. Laporal
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
