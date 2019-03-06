BRYANT
St. Francis (Pa.) beats Bryant 67-63 in NEC tourney

  • Mar 06, 2019

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) Keith Braxton registered 15 points and eight rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) held off Bryant 67-63 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 14 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (17-13). Andre Wolford added 13 points. Jamaal King had 12 points and seven rebounds for the home team.

Bryant scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Juan Cardenas had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-20). Joe Kasperzyk added 15 points. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist. Byron Hawkins had 15 points.

Adam Grant, who led the Bulldogs in scoring heading into the contest with 16 points per game, was held to only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting. Sabastian Townes, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Grant
K. Braxton
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.4 Pts. Per Game 16.4
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
41.2 Field Goal % 46.7
38.6 Three Point % 34.8
79.0 Free Throw % 76.0
+ 3 Joe Kasperzyk made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Jamaal King 2.0
  Bad pass turnover on Joe Kasperzyk, stolen by Jamaal King 3.0
+ 1 Isaiah Blackmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Isaiah Blackmon missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Taylor McHugh 8.0
+ 2 Joe Kasperzyk made layup 10.0
+ 1 Isaiah Blackmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Isaiah Blackmon made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Patrick Harding 16.0
+ 1 Joe Kasperzyk made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
Team Stats
Points 63 67
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 21 27
Team 2 2
Assists 5 8
Steals 5 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
J. Cardenas F
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
K. Braxton G
15 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bryant 10-20 194463
home team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 17-13 373067
DeGol Arena Loretto, PA
DeGol Arena Loretto, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Bryant 10-20 69.8 PPG 36.2 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo St. Fran.-Pa. 17-13 76.9 PPG 41.2 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
1
J. Cardenas F 7.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 0.4 APG 50.4 FG%
13
K. Braxton G 16.4 PPG 9.7 RPG 3.9 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Cardenas F 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
13
K. Braxton G 15 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
41.8 FG% 47.2
28.6 3PT FG% 29.4
68.8 FT% 63.2
Bryant
Starters
J. Cardenas
B. Hawkins
J. Kasperzyk
S. Townes
A. Grant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cardenas 17 7 1 6/11 2/5 3/5 1 38 0 0 1 1 6
B. Hawkins 15 4 1 7/13 1/5 0/0 4 40 1 0 0 1 3
J. Kasperzyk 15 0 1 5/10 3/5 2/2 3 28 4 1 7 0 0
S. Townes 9 5 0 2/10 0/3 5/6 4 28 0 0 1 2 3
A. Grant 7 5 1 3/10 0/2 1/3 2 36 0 1 0 2 3
Bench
T. McHugh
P. Harding
B. Carroll
T. Johnson
I. Ndugba
M. Urmilevicius
D. Dedushaj
N. Hernandez
J. Rivers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. McHugh 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 2
P. Harding 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 1 4
B. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ndugba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Urmilevicius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedushaj - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rivers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 28 5 23/55 6/21 11/16 18 200 5 2 11 7 21
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
K. Braxton
I. Blackmon
J. King
R. Gaskins Jr.
L. Laporal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Braxton 15 8 2 7/15 0/1 1/3 3 40 0 0 0 2 6
I. Blackmon 14 5 2 4/10 1/5 5/6 1 37 1 0 0 1 4
J. King 12 7 3 5/12 0/4 2/4 0 38 4 0 6 1 6
R. Gaskins Jr. 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 3 16 0 1 1 0 1
L. Laporal 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 6 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Wolford
M. Flagg
M. Thompson
R. Dixon-Conover
J. Forehand
M. Klebon
S. Meredith
D. Kuzavas
D. Henry
M. Vallien
P. Ikediashi
B. Laskey
A. Labriola
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wolford 13 4 0 5/8 3/6 0/0 1 26 1 1 1 0 4
M. Flagg 6 4 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 5 22 0 2 3 2 2
M. Thompson 3 5 1 1/3 0/0 1/1 1 14 0 0 0 2 3
R. Dixon-Conover 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Forehand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Klebon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Meredith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kuzavas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vallien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ikediashi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Laskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Labriola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 35 8 25/53 5/17 12/19 17 200 6 4 12 8 27
NCAA BB Scores