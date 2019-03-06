SIUE
Green leads Morehead St. over SIU-Edwardsville 72-68

  STATS AP
  Mar 06, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Malek Green had a career-high 23 points as Morehead State narrowly beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 72-68 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney first round on Wednesday night.

Green made 10 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jordan Walker had 14 points and six assists for Morehead State (13-19). James Baker added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. A.J. Hicks had nine assists and six steals for the Eagles. Morehead State went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 19 seconds.

Brandon Jackson had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (10-21). Jaylen McCoy added 14 points. Cameron Williams had 11 points.

Team Stats
Points 68 72
Field Goals 27-60 (45.0%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 30
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 26 25
Team 5 1
Assists 14 22
Steals 5 8
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 16 8
Technicals 0 0
32
B. Jackson F
17 PTS, 9 REB
12
M. Green F
23 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SIUE 10-21 244468
home team logo Morehead St. 13-19 373572
away team logo SIUE 10-21 73.2 PPG 38 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Morehead St. 13-19 73.5 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.0 APG
32
B. Jackson F 13.7 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.4 APG 51.9 FG%
12
M. Green F 7.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.3 APG 49.7 FG%
32
B. Jackson F 17 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
12
M. Green F 23 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
45.0 FG% 49.1
36.8 3PT FG% 31.6
70.0 FT% 62.5
SIUE
Starters
B. Jackson
J. McCoy
C. Williams
D. McFarland
A. Uzuegbunem
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Jackson 17 9 0 8/16 1/2 0/0 1 34 0 0 2 1 8
J. McCoy 14 4 4 5/13 4/7 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 1 3
C. Williams 11 4 3 4/10 1/4 2/4 3 34 2 1 0 0 4
D. McFarland 8 3 5 4/6 0/1 0/0 4 29 2 0 2 0 3
A. Uzuegbunem 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
D. Kinchen
T. Williford
C. Ellis
E. Eze
T. Martin
J. Benton
D. Applewhite
B. Awet
D. Jackson
B. Lindenmeyer
J. Best
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kinchen 9 2 0 3/7 1/4 2/2 2 17 1 1 2 0 2
T. Williford 9 2 1 3/4 0/0 3/4 2 15 0 0 4 0 2
C. Ellis 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
E. Eze 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Martin 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 4 1 2
J. Benton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Applewhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Awet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Lindenmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Best - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 30 14 27/60 7/19 7/10 16 200 5 2 15 4 26
Morehead St.
Starters
M. Green
J. Walker
J. Baker
D. Cooper
A. Hicks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Green 23 8 1 10/12 1/1 2/2 1 34 1 2 2 1 7
J. Walker 14 4 6 4/9 2/4 4/5 1 36 1 0 5 0 4
J. Baker 13 8 1 6/13 1/3 0/0 2 37 0 4 0 3 5
D. Cooper 8 3 4 3/5 0/1 2/2 0 32 0 0 4 0 3
A. Hicks 4 3 9 2/9 0/4 0/4 3 30 6 0 0 0 3
Bench
D. Henson
M. Riddle
J. Wilson
L. Harris
J. Thomas
S. Sukhanov
T. Stricklen
M. Shabazz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Henson 7 2 1 2/6 2/4 1/2 0 23 0 0 1 0 2
M. Riddle 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/1 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sukhanov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stricklen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 29 22 28/57 6/19 10/16 8 200 8 6 13 4 25
NCAA BB Scores