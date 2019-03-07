Gill, Hawthorne Jr. lift UT-Martin over E. Illinois 78-71
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Jailen Gill and Derek Hawthorne Jr. scored 17 points apiece as UT Martin topped Eastern Illinois 78-71 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.
Craig Randall added 14 points for the Skyhawks, while Quintin Dove and DelFincko Bogan each had 10.
Gill made 8 of 10 shots. He added 10 rebounds. Hawthorne Jr. also had six rebounds for the Skyhawks, while Randall posted six rebounds.
Josiah Wallace had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (14-18). Rade Kukobat added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Ben Harvey had 11 points.
---
|30.2
|Min. Per Game
|30.2
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|34.2
|Field Goal %
|39.7
|36.6
|Three Point %
|37.0
|83.1
|Free Throw %
|68.8
|+ 1
|Preston Parks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Preston Parks made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Kashawn Charles
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on JaQualis Matlock, stolen by Preston Parks
|5.0
|+ 1
|Derek Hawthorne, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Derek Hawthorne, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Mack Smith
|7.0
|+ 2
|Josiah Wallace made layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Shareef Smith
|13.0
|Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|71
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|27-60 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|19-25 (76.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|37
|Offensive
|13
|19
|Defensive
|17
|18
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|9
|14
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|12
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UT Martin 12-18
|75.8 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|14.4 APG
|E. Illinois 14-18
|71.9 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|D. Hawthorne, Jr. G
|9.6 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
22
|J. Wallace G
|15.2 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Hawthorne, Jr. G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|J. Wallace G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|76.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gill
|17
|10
|0
|8/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|34
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|C. Randall II
|14
|6
|0
|5/17
|1/10
|3/4
|3
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|D. Bogan
|10
|2
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Q. Dove
|10
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|6/6
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|K. Little
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wallace
|26
|8
|0
|10/16
|3/7
|3/4
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|R. Kukobat
|11
|9
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|3/6
|4
|30
|0
|3
|2
|5
|4
|M. Smith
|10
|4
|5
|3/11
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Matlock
|4
|7
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|S. Smith
|3
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wallace
|26
|8
|0
|10/16
|3/7
|3/4
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|R. Kukobat
|11
|9
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|3/6
|4
|30
|0
|3
|2
|5
|4
|M. Smith
|10
|4
|5
|3/11
|2/8
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Matlock
|4
|7
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|S. Smith
|3
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Harvey
|11
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|2/2
|5
|17
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|C. Burrell
|4
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|K. Charles
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Koch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|37
|14
|27/60
|7/26
|10/16
|21
|200
|3
|4
|15
|19
|18
