Gill, Hawthorne Jr. lift UT-Martin over E. Illinois 78-71

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Jailen Gill and Derek Hawthorne Jr. scored 17 points apiece as UT Martin topped Eastern Illinois 78-71 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Craig Randall added 14 points for the Skyhawks, while Quintin Dove and DelFincko Bogan each had 10.

Gill made 8 of 10 shots. He added 10 rebounds. Hawthorne Jr. also had six rebounds for the Skyhawks, while Randall posted six rebounds.

Josiah Wallace had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (14-18). Rade Kukobat added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Ben Harvey had 11 points.

---

Key Players
P. Parks
0 G
M. Smith
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
34.2 Field Goal % 39.7
36.6 Three Point % 37.0
83.1 Free Throw % 68.8
+ 1 Preston Parks made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Preston Parks made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Kashawn Charles 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on JaQualis Matlock, stolen by Preston Parks 5.0
+ 1 Derek Hawthorne, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Derek Hawthorne, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Mack Smith 7.0
+ 2 Josiah Wallace made layup 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Shareef Smith 13.0
  Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace 21.0
Team Stats
Points 78 71
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 13 19
Defensive 17 18
Team 2 0
Assists 9 14
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 12 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
J. Gill C
17 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
22
J. Wallace G
26 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo UT Martin 12-18 364278
home team logo E. Illinois 14-18 383371
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Ford Center Evansville, IN
Team Stats
away team logo UT Martin 12-18 75.8 PPG 37.6 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo E. Illinois 14-18 71.9 PPG 38.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
5
D. Hawthorne, Jr. G 9.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.6 APG 41.3 FG%
22
J. Wallace G 15.2 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.0 APG 40.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
D. Hawthorne, Jr. G 17 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
22
J. Wallace G 26 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
48.2 FG% 45.0
22.7 3PT FG% 26.9
76.0 FT% 62.5
UT Martin
Starters
J. Gill
C. Randall II
D. Bogan
Q. Dove
K. Little
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gill 17 10 0 8/10 0/0 1/2 2 34 0 2 2 7 3
C. Randall II 14 6 0 5/17 1/10 3/4 3 37 2 0 2 1 5
D. Bogan 10 2 2 3/8 2/5 2/3 1 35 1 0 2 0 2
Q. Dove 10 2 1 2/3 0/0 6/6 2 18 0 0 2 2 0
K. Little 3 1 2 1/1 1/1 0/2 0 11 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
D. Hawthorne, Jr.
P. Parks
M. Sanoe
F. Lewis
P. Stewart
P. Hewitt
J. Joyner
T. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hawthorne, Jr. 17 6 0 6/9 0/2 5/6 2 27 1 1 2 3 3
P. Parks 7 3 4 2/8 1/4 2/2 2 37 1 0 0 0 3
M. Sanoe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
F. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Joyner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 30 9 27/56 5/22 19/25 12 200 6 3 12 13 17
E. Illinois
Starters
J. Wallace
R. Kukobat
M. Smith
J. Matlock
S. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wallace 26 8 0 10/16 3/7 3/4 2 36 1 0 3 2 6
R. Kukobat 11 9 0 4/7 0/2 3/6 4 30 0 3 2 5 4
M. Smith 10 4 5 3/11 2/8 2/2 2 33 1 0 1 1 3
J. Matlock 4 7 5 2/6 0/0 0/2 2 32 0 0 2 4 3
S. Smith 3 1 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 24 0 0 3 1 0
Bench
B. Harvey
C. Burrell
K. Charles
T. Lewis
A. Diallo
L. Jones
L. Koch
S. Wilson
B. Shaw
E. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Harvey 11 2 1 4/9 1/3 2/2 5 17 0 1 2 1 1
C. Burrell 4 5 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 4 1
K. Charles 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 2 11 1 0 1 1 0
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Koch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 37 14 27/60 7/26 10/16 21 200 3 4 15 19 18
