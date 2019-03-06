WAGNER
FDU

No Text

Fairleigh Dickinson swamps Wagner 84-46 in NEC tourney

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) Mike Holloway Jr. had 18 points as Fairleigh Dickinson easily beat Wagner 84-46 in the Northeast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Elyjah Williams added 17 points for the Knights, while Darnell Edge chipped in 15. Edge also had seven steals for the Knights.

Jahlil Jenkins had 11 points and six assists for Fairleigh Dickinson (18-13).

The Seahawks' 28-percent field goal shooting represented the worst mark by a Fairleigh Dickinson opponent this season.

Fairleigh Dickinson dominated the first half and led 43-14 at halftime. The Seahawks' 14 first-half points were a season low for the team.

Elijah Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Seahawks (13-17). Romone Saunders added nine points and eight rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Saunders
J. Jenkins
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
37.0 Field Goal % 42.3
32.2 Three Point % 33.6
84.2 Free Throw % 86.4
+ 3 Elijah Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 3 Pat McNamara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Jones 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Powell 53.0
  Tyrone Nesby IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Davis 1:05
  Bassel Saliba Jr. missed floating jump shot 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Bassel Saliba Jr. 1:28
  Romone Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:30
  Bad pass turnover on Bassel Saliba Jr. 1:32
  Lost ball turnover on Romone Saunders, stolen by Bassel Saliba Jr. 1:35
  Defensive rebound by Romone Saunders 1:43
Team Stats
Points 46 84
Field Goals 17-61 (27.9%) 28-51 (54.9%)
3-Pointers 6-30 (20.0%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 19-20 (95.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 35
Offensive 18 8
Defensive 12 22
Team 2 5
Assists 7 16
Steals 8 14
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 20 14
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
21
E. Davis G
23 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
34
M. Holloway Jr. F
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wagner 13-17 143246
home team logo F. Dickinson 18-13 434184
Rothman Center Teaneck, NJ
Rothman Center Teaneck, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Wagner 13-17 66.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo F. Dickinson 18-13 75.1 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
21
E. Davis G 11.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.3 APG 42.6 FG%
34
M. Holloway Jr. F 12.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.4 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
21
E. Davis G 23 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
34
M. Holloway Jr. F 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
27.9 FG% 54.9
20.0 3PT FG% 42.9
75.0 FT% 95.0
Wagner
Starters
E. Davis
R. Saunders
A. Sumbry
C. Freeman
T. Nesby IV
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Davis 23 8 0 9/21 4/10 1/1 2 36 0 0 3 6 2
R. Saunders 9 8 3 3/14 2/7 1/2 3 36 2 0 6 4 4
A. Sumbry 2 5 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 4 28 1 1 2 3 2
C. Freeman 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 3 0 0
T. Nesby IV 2 0 1 1/9 0/8 0/0 4 31 4 1 0 0 0
Starters
E. Davis
R. Saunders
A. Sumbry
C. Freeman
T. Nesby IV
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Davis 23 8 0 9/21 4/10 1/1 2 36 0 0 3 6 2
R. Saunders 9 8 3 3/14 2/7 1/2 3 36 2 0 6 4 4
A. Sumbry 2 5 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 4 28 1 1 2 3 2
C. Freeman 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 3 0 0
T. Nesby IV 2 0 1 1/9 0/8 0/0 4 31 4 1 0 0 0
Bench
D. Liggeons
N. Jackson
L. Rivera
T. Plummer
J. Coulanges
C. Anderson
T. Graham
J. Norfleet
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Liggeons 6 4 1 1/5 0/2 4/5 1 22 0 0 3 2 2
N. Jackson 2 4 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 18 1 0 2 2 2
L. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Plummer 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 0
J. Coulanges 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Norfleet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 30 7 17/61 6/30 6/8 20 200 8 2 20 18 12
F. Dickinson
Starters
M. Holloway Jr.
E. Williams
D. Edge
K. Bishop
J. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Holloway Jr. 18 4 1 6/7 0/0 6/7 2 28 1 0 1 1 3
E. Williams 17 6 1 5/5 3/3 4/4 1 27 0 0 1 2 4
D. Edge 15 3 4 5/9 2/5 3/3 2 33 7 0 3 0 3
K. Bishop 11 7 0 4/6 1/2 2/2 3 32 0 4 2 3 4
J. Jenkins 11 2 6 3/8 1/4 4/4 0 34 1 0 1 1 1
Starters
M. Holloway Jr.
E. Williams
D. Edge
K. Bishop
J. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Holloway Jr. 18 4 1 6/7 0/0 6/7 2 28 1 0 1 1 3
E. Williams 17 6 1 5/5 3/3 4/4 1 27 0 0 1 2 4
D. Edge 15 3 4 5/9 2/5 3/3 2 33 7 0 3 0 3
K. Bishop 11 7 0 4/6 1/2 2/2 3 32 0 4 2 3 4
J. Jenkins 11 2 6 3/8 1/4 4/4 0 34 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
P. McNamara
B. Powell
B. Saliba Jr.
O. Okeke
T. Jones
N. Beciri
X. Malone-Key
M. Dadika
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. McNamara 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2
B. Powell 3 3 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 0 3
B. Saliba Jr. 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 7 2 0 2 0 1
O. Okeke 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 2 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 8 1 0 3 1 1
N. Beciri - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Malone-Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 30 16 28/51 9/21 19/20 13 200 14 4 14 8 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores