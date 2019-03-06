Fairleigh Dickinson swamps Wagner 84-46 in NEC tourney
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) Mike Holloway Jr. had 18 points as Fairleigh Dickinson easily beat Wagner 84-46 in the Northeast Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Elyjah Williams added 17 points for the Knights, while Darnell Edge chipped in 15. Edge also had seven steals for the Knights.
Jahlil Jenkins had 11 points and six assists for Fairleigh Dickinson (18-13).
The Seahawks' 28-percent field goal shooting represented the worst mark by a Fairleigh Dickinson opponent this season.
Fairleigh Dickinson dominated the first half and led 43-14 at halftime. The Seahawks' 14 first-half points were a season low for the team.
Elijah Davis had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Seahawks (13-17). Romone Saunders added nine points and eight rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.9
|Min. Per Game
|36.9
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|37.0
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|32.2
|Three Point %
|33.6
|84.2
|Free Throw %
|86.4
|+ 3
|Elijah Davis made 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 3
|Pat McNamara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Jones
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Powell
|53.0
|Tyrone Nesby IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Davis
|1:05
|Bassel Saliba Jr. missed floating jump shot
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Bassel Saliba Jr.
|1:28
|Romone Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:30
|Bad pass turnover on Bassel Saliba Jr.
|1:32
|Lost ball turnover on Romone Saunders, stolen by Bassel Saliba Jr.
|1:35
|Defensive rebound by Romone Saunders
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|84
|Field Goals
|17-61 (27.9%)
|28-51 (54.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-30 (20.0%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|19-20 (95.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|35
|Offensive
|18
|8
|Defensive
|12
|22
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|8
|14
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|20
|14
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Wagner 13-17
|66.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|11.9 APG
|F. Dickinson 18-13
|75.1 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|E. Davis G
|11.8 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|42.6 FG%
|
34
|M. Holloway Jr. F
|12.4 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|50.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Davis G
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|M. Holloway Jr. F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|27.9
|FG%
|54.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|95.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Davis
|23
|8
|0
|9/21
|4/10
|1/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|6
|2
|R. Saunders
|9
|8
|3
|3/14
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|36
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|A. Sumbry
|2
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|C. Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Nesby IV
|2
|0
|1
|1/9
|0/8
|0/0
|4
|31
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Davis
|23
|8
|0
|9/21
|4/10
|1/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|3
|6
|2
|R. Saunders
|9
|8
|3
|3/14
|2/7
|1/2
|3
|36
|2
|0
|6
|4
|4
|A. Sumbry
|2
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|C. Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Nesby IV
|2
|0
|1
|1/9
|0/8
|0/0
|4
|31
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Liggeons
|6
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|4/5
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|N. Jackson
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|L. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Plummer
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Coulanges
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Norfleet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|30
|7
|17/61
|6/30
|6/8
|20
|200
|8
|2
|20
|18
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Holloway Jr.
|18
|4
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|6/7
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Williams
|17
|6
|1
|5/5
|3/3
|4/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|D. Edge
|15
|3
|4
|5/9
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|33
|7
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Bishop
|11
|7
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|4
|2
|3
|4
|J. Jenkins
|11
|2
|6
|3/8
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Holloway Jr.
|18
|4
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|6/7
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|E. Williams
|17
|6
|1
|5/5
|3/3
|4/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|D. Edge
|15
|3
|4
|5/9
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|33
|7
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Bishop
|11
|7
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|4
|2
|3
|4
|J. Jenkins
|11
|2
|6
|3/8
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. McNamara
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Powell
|3
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Saliba Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|O. Okeke
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|0
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|N. Beciri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Malone-Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|30
|16
|28/51
|9/21
|19/20
|13
|200
|14
|4
|14
|8
|22
-
OREG
WASHST59
41
2nd 8:56 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
OREGST
WASH76
81
Final/OT
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final