Cumberland leads Oakland past Youngstown St. 88-84
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) Jaevin Cumberland had 23 points as Oakland narrowly beat Youngstown State 88-84 in the Horizon Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
The Golden Grizzlies made 8 of 9 free throws in the final minute to protect a 79-71 lead.
Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points for Oakland (16-16). Xavier Hill-Mais added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Brechting had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the home team.
Devin Morgan had 19 points for the Penguins (12-20). Naz Bohannon added 17 points and nine rebounds. Jelani Simmons had 14 points and seven rebounds.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.9
|Min. Per Game
|36.9
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|34.4
|Field Goal %
|42.2
|9.1
|Three Point %
|39.4
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|86.3
|+ 3
|Devin Morgan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jelani Simmons
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jelani Simmons
|1.0
|+ 2
|Naz Bohannon made layup, assist by Jelani Simmons
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jelani Simmons
|10.0
|Braden Norris missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Braden Norris made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Donel Cathcart III
|10.0
|+ 3
|Kendale Hampton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Morgan
|21.0
|+ 1
|Braden Norris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|88
|Field Goals
|32-69 (46.4%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|14-33 (42.4%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|32-45 (71.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|45
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|23
|32
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|22
|19
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|31
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Youngstown St. 12-20
|75.2 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Oakland 16-16
|76.9 PPG
|34.1 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|D. Morgan G
|9.2 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|35.7 FG%
|
21
|J. Cumberland G
|16.6 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.5 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Morgan G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|J. Cumberland G
|23 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|42.4
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|71.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Bohannon
|17
|9
|4
|8/14
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|32
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|J. Simmons
|14
|7
|4
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|3
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Quisenberry
|11
|1
|6
|4/13
|0/3
|3/5
|5
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Anabir
|8
|8
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|M. Akuchie
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Bohannon
|17
|9
|4
|8/14
|0/1
|1/3
|4
|32
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|J. Simmons
|14
|7
|4
|5/9
|4/7
|0/0
|3
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|D. Quisenberry
|11
|1
|6
|4/13
|0/3
|3/5
|5
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Anabir
|8
|8
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|M. Akuchie
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|18
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Morgan
|19
|2
|3
|6/16
|5/11
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hampton
|9
|0
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Maxwell
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Covington
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Sally Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Pedersen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cathcart III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Holcombe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bofenkamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hamperian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kane-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|31
|22
|32/69
|14/33
|6/10
|31
|200
|6
|2
|11
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|23
|5
|2
|6/13
|4/7
|7/11
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Maddox Jr.
|19
|5
|3
|6/15
|2/5
|5/8
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|X. Hill-Mais
|17
|11
|4
|5/7
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|33
|1
|2
|5
|4
|7
|B. Brechting
|11
|15
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12
|B. Norris
|10
|2
|7
|1/2
|1/2
|7/10
|2
|40
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cumberland
|23
|5
|2
|6/13
|4/7
|7/11
|3
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|T. Maddox Jr.
|19
|5
|3
|6/15
|2/5
|5/8
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|X. Hill-Mais
|17
|11
|4
|5/7
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|33
|1
|2
|5
|4
|7
|B. Brechting
|11
|15
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12
|B. Norris
|10
|2
|7
|1/2
|1/2
|7/10
|2
|40
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Newman
|8
|4
|2
|2/9
|0/5
|4/4
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Beck
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Pittman Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Sowunmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|42
|19
|24/53
|8/21
|32/45
|13
|200
|7
|2
|13
|10
|32
-
OREG
WASHST58
41
2nd 9:42 FS1
-
LIU
SACHRT71
62
Final
-
MIZZOU
UGA64
39
Final
-
16MARQET
SETON64
73
Final
-
YOUNG
OAK84
88
Final
-
DTROIT
NKY88
99
Final
-
USM
ODU59
52
Final
-
STFRAN
ROBERT65
69
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA63
67
Final
-
RICE
CHARLO79
70
Final
-
WAGNER
FDU46
84
Final
-
LATECH
FAU72
69
Final
-
GWASH
FORD56
67
Final
-
10LSU
FLA79
78
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
DAYTON39
70
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL78
94
Final
-
STBON
DAVID46
64
Final
-
IOWAST
WVU75
90
Final
-
PSU
RUT66
65
Final
-
RICH
UMASS79
87
Final
-
SIUE
MOREHD68
72
Final
-
TXSA
WKY81
76
Final/OT
-
TXAMCC
MCNSE59
50
Final
-
CARK
SAMHOU91
87
Final
-
NORL
SELOU67
81
Final
-
NWST
NICHST60
83
Final
-
DUQ
STLOU75
85
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH70
76
Final/OT
-
SFLA
TULANE75
70
Final
-
UIW
HOUBP111
118
Final
-
GTOWN
DEPAUL69
101
Final
-
ARK
VANDY84
48
Final
-
MTSU
UTEP69
53
Final
-
BOISE
NMEX72
73
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR67
64
Final
-
CLEM
ND64
62
Final
-
GATECH
NCST63
61
Final
-
OHIOST
NWEST50
68
Final
-
TNMART
EILL78
71
Final
-
OREGST
WASH76
81
Final/OT
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH57
70
Final
-
WYO
SJST81
71
Final
-
FRESNO
SDGST76
74
Final