Cumberland leads Oakland past Youngstown St. 88-84

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 06, 2019

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) Jaevin Cumberland had 23 points as Oakland narrowly beat Youngstown State 88-84 in the Horizon Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The Golden Grizzlies made 8 of 9 free throws in the final minute to protect a 79-71 lead.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points for Oakland (16-16). Xavier Hill-Mais added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Brechting had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the home team.

Devin Morgan had 19 points for the Penguins (12-20). Naz Bohannon added 17 points and nine rebounds. Jelani Simmons had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Key Players
D. Quisenberry
J. Cumberland
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
34.4 Field Goal % 42.2
9.1 Three Point % 39.4
70.0 Free Throw % 86.3
+ 3 Devin Morgan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jelani Simmons 1.0
+ 1 Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jelani Simmons 1.0
+ 2 Naz Bohannon made layup, assist by Jelani Simmons 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Jelani Simmons 10.0
  Braden Norris missed 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Braden Norris made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Donel Cathcart III 10.0
+ 3 Kendale Hampton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Morgan 21.0
+ 1 Braden Norris made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
Team Stats
Points 84 88
Field Goals 32-69 (46.4%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 14-33 (42.4%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 32-45 (71.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 45
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 23 32
Team 1 3
Assists 22 19
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 31 13
Technicals 0 0
22
D. Morgan G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
21
J. Cumberland G
23 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Youngstown St. 12-20 305484
home team logo Oakland 16-16 345488
Athletics Center O'rena Rochester, MI
Athletics Center O'rena Rochester, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Youngstown St. 12-20 75.2 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Oakland 16-16 76.9 PPG 34.1 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
22
D. Morgan G 9.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.5 APG 35.7 FG%
21
J. Cumberland G 16.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.5 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
22
D. Morgan G 19 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
21
J. Cumberland G 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
46.4 FG% 45.3
42.4 3PT FG% 38.1
60.0 FT% 71.1
Youngstown St.
Bench
D. Morgan
K. Hampton
A. Maxwell
G. Covington
J. Sally Jr.
O. Pedersen
D. Cathcart III
A. Holcombe
J. Bofenkamp
G. Hamperian
A. Taylor
C. Kane-Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Morgan 19 2 3 6/16 5/11 2/2 1 34 0 0 1 0 2
K. Hampton 9 0 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Maxwell 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
G. Covington 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Sally Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 0 0 0
O. Pedersen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cathcart III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. Holcombe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bofenkamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hamperian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kane-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 31 22 32/69 14/33 6/10 31 200 6 2 11 8 23
Oakland
Bench
K. Newman
J. Beck
K. Pittman Jr.
S. Scott
B. Sowunmi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Newman 8 4 2 2/9 0/5 4/4 1 18 1 0 0 2 2
J. Beck 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Pittman Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sowunmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 42 19 24/53 8/21 32/45 13 200 7 2 13 10 32
