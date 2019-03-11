DELST
Larkin carries Delaware St. past Savannah St. 71-67

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 11, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Kevin Larkin registered 19 points and nine rebounds as Delaware State narrowly defeated Savannah State 71-67 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Monday night.

Saleik Edwards had 17 points and six rebounds for Delaware State (6-24). D'Marco Baucum added 12 points and seven rebounds. John Mitchell had 10 points for Delaware State.

Zaquavian Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (11-20). Tyrell Harper added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jaquan Dotson had 14 points and seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
J. Wiley
Z. Sellers
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
32.8 Field Goal % 40.8
30.1 Three Point % 29.9
62.5 Free Throw % 78.4
  Offensive rebound by Jaquan Dotson 0.0
  Zaquavian Smith missed tip-in 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Zaquavian Smith 2.0
  Jaquan Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Jon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Shooting foul on Adam Saeed 8.0
+ 2 Zach Sellers made driving layup 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kevin Larkin 20.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Harper, stolen by Jon Mitchell 25.0
+ 1 Kevin Larkin made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
Team Stats
Points 71 67
Field Goals 24-71 (33.8%) 20-66 (30.3%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 8-35 (22.9%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 48 52
Offensive 16 16
Defensive 28 32
Team 4 4
Assists 15 12
Steals 7 9
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
K. Larkin G
19 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
Z. Smith G
15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Delaware State 6-24 314071
home team logo Savannah State 11-20 254267
Norfolk Scope Norfolk, VA
away team logo Delaware State 6-24 63.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 10.6 APG
home team logo Savannah State 11-20 76.4 PPG 41.9 RPG 15.0 APG
K. Larkin G 15.9 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.7 APG 39.0 FG%
00
T. Harper F 9.0 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.8 APG 38.4 FG%
K. Larkin G 19 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
T. Harper F 15 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
33.8 FG% 30.3
37.5 3PT FG% 22.9
63.6 FT% 82.6
Delaware State
Starters
K. Larkin
S. Edwards
D. Baucum
J. Wiley
A. Bennett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Larkin 19 9 2 7/11 2/4 3/5 0 37 1 0 4 3 6
S. Edwards 17 6 3 6/15 5/12 0/2 1 36 1 0 1 1 5
D. Baucum 12 7 2 3/9 1/2 5/6 4 18 0 0 1 3 4
J. Wiley 5 6 4 2/14 1/5 0/0 3 38 1 0 5 1 5
A. Bennett 4 5 0 2/5 0/0 0/1 5 22 0 1 2 2 3
Bench
J. Mitchell
M. Carter
R. Lucas
J. Ryder
J. Bushrod
F. Jenneto
M. Horsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mitchell 10 5 2 3/13 0/1 4/6 2 27 3 0 0 4 1
M. Carter 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 1 4
R. Lucas 2 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 0 0 1 0
J. Ryder 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bushrod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jenneto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Horsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 44 15 24/71 9/24 14/22 16 200 7 1 13 16 28
Savannah State
Starters
Z. Smith
J. Dotson
Z. Sellers
R. Hansen
J. Grant Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Smith 15 7 1 4/16 2/8 5/6 3 34 1 0 1 1 6
J. Dotson 14 7 2 4/14 4/11 2/3 3 37 2 1 3 5 2
Z. Sellers 9 8 2 4/9 0/3 1/1 2 37 0 0 3 2 6
R. Hansen 7 11 1 2/9 1/3 2/2 3 22 0 2 1 3 8
J. Grant Jr. 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
T. Harper
A. Saeed
C. Joseph
C. Carson
C. Dubose
J. Smith
A. Bryant
A. Okorodudu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harper 15 10 4 4/7 1/3 6/7 3 30 3 2 4 3 7
A. Saeed 7 3 1 2/3 0/1 3/4 3 20 1 3 0 1 2
C. Joseph 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 1 0
C. Carson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
C. Dubose - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okorodudu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 48 12 20/66 8/35 19/23 18 196 9 8 13 16 32
