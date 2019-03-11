Larkin carries Delaware St. past Savannah St. 71-67
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Kevin Larkin registered 19 points and nine rebounds as Delaware State narrowly defeated Savannah State 71-67 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Monday night.
Saleik Edwards had 17 points and six rebounds for Delaware State (6-24). D'Marco Baucum added 12 points and seven rebounds. John Mitchell had 10 points for Delaware State.
Zaquavian Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (11-20). Tyrell Harper added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jaquan Dotson had 14 points and seven rebounds.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|32.8
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|30.1
|Three Point %
|29.9
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|78.4
|Offensive rebound by Jaquan Dotson
|0.0
|Zaquavian Smith missed tip-in
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Zaquavian Smith
|2.0
|Jaquan Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Jon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jon Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Adam Saeed
|8.0
|+ 2
|Zach Sellers made driving layup
|14.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Larkin
|20.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Harper, stolen by Jon Mitchell
|25.0
|+ 1
|Kevin Larkin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Points
|71
|67
|Field Goals
|24-71 (33.8%)
|20-66 (30.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|8-35 (22.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|52
|Offensive
|16
|16
|Defensive
|28
|32
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Delaware State 6-24
|63.0 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Savannah State 11-20
|76.4 PPG
|41.9 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|33.8
|FG%
|30.3
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|22.9
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Larkin
|19
|9
|2
|7/11
|2/4
|3/5
|0
|37
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6
|S. Edwards
|17
|6
|3
|6/15
|5/12
|0/2
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|D. Baucum
|12
|7
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|5/6
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|J. Wiley
|5
|6
|4
|2/14
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|38
|1
|0
|5
|1
|5
|A. Bennett
|4
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|22
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mitchell
|10
|5
|2
|3/13
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|27
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|M. Carter
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|R. Lucas
|2
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Ryder
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bushrod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Jenneto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Horsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|44
|15
|24/71
|9/24
|14/22
|16
|200
|7
|1
|13
|16
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Smith
|15
|7
|1
|4/16
|2/8
|5/6
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. Dotson
|14
|7
|2
|4/14
|4/11
|2/3
|3
|37
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Z. Sellers
|9
|8
|2
|4/9
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|37
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|R. Hansen
|7
|11
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|2
|1
|3
|8
|J. Grant Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harper
|15
|10
|4
|4/7
|1/3
|6/7
|3
|30
|3
|2
|4
|3
|7
|A. Saeed
|7
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|20
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|C. Joseph
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Carson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Dubose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okorodudu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|48
|12
|20/66
|8/35
|19/23
|18
|196
|9
|8
|13
|16
|32
